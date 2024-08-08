Herve Renard, the former France Women’s coach, finds himself at the center of intense speculation as his future remains uncertain. Renard’s managerial career has been nothing short of eclectic, with successful stints across various continents; including Africa, where he won the Africa Cup of Nations twice—once with Zambia and again with Ivory Coast. Now, as the search for his next coaching destination intensifies, both Nigeria and the USMNT are reportedly vying for the services of Renard.

Renard’s tenure with the French Women’s team came to a disappointing end when Brazil ousted Les Bleues in the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics; losing 1-0 on home soil. This defeat marked the end of another turbulent period for the French national team; it has seen three different coaches in quick succession, starting with Corinne Diacre.

Despite the setback, Renard‘s reputation as a top-tier manager remains intact; he has quickly become a sought-after figure in international soccer. However, his demands are proving to be a significant hurdle for potential employers.

Financial demands and Nigerian dilemma

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has shown keen interest in appointing Renard as the head coach of the Super Eagles, following the resignation of Finidi George. George’s departure was largely due to the NFF’s decision to bring in a foreign technical adviser after a series of poor results; including a critical defeat to Benin Republic that left Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes in jeopardy.

Renard, however, is demanding a hefty salary of $125,000 per month to take up any coaching role. It is a figure that is far beyond the NFF’s budget, per OwnGoalNigeria. They even go as further to add that Renard’s representatives initially tabled an even higher monthly salary of $180,000 before the NFF’s technical committee.

However, they later stated that $125,000 was the minimum Renard would accept. This revised demand still exceeds what the NFF is willing or able to pay; especially considering their struggles to meet the $50,000 monthly salary of former coach Jose Peseiro and the less than $20,000 required to pay Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum.

In light of these financial constraints, the NFF has begun to explore alternative candidates. This list includes Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet, who is reportedly asking for $100,000 per month. However, even Saintfiet’s demands are stretching the NFF’s financial capabilities. As a result, Eric Chelle, a less expensive option, has re-emerged as a viable candidate. Despite his basic English skills, Chelle impressed during interviews and could be a more affordable choice for the NFF.

Could the USMNT sign Renard?

As negotiations drag on, there are growing concerns that Renard may walk away from the Super Eagles’ offer. The report adds that the manager is far from satisfied with the financial package on the table. Thus, the NFF’s unwillingness to meet his salary demands could prompt him to withdraw from consideration altogether.

The NFF, on the other hand, has been holding out for a salary in the region of $1 million annually for any coach they appoint. This figure is significantly lower than what Renard is seeking, which has led to a stalemate between the two parties. The NFF’s inability to secure an agreement with Renard has sparked discussions about reconsidering Tom Saintfiet or potentially other candidates who may be more within their financial reach.

While Nigeria struggles to meet Renard’s financial demands, the USMNT has also been linked with Renard. The U.S. Soccer Federation is reportedly interested in bringing Renard on board to lead the USMNT, given his vast international experience and track record of success. However, like Nigeria, the U.S. may also face challenges in meeting Renard’s financial expectations.

