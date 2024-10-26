Netflix has announced a new docuseries which will track the Saudi Pro League’s ascent to the forefront of world football.

“Saudi Pro League: Kickoff” will be coming to Netflix later this year and it will spotlight the Saudi Pro League’s transformation and rise in prominence on the global soccer stage.

Set for a six-episode release on November 21, 2024, the series will delve into the 2023-24 SPL season, showcasing exclusive behind-the-scenes action and interviews with some of the world’s top soccer stars. These include Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has steadily gained influence across a variety of international sports.

From hosting major boxing matches and WWE events to funding LIV Golf, the kingdom has demonstrated its ambition to become a global sports hub.

Soccer, however, has seen the nation’s most visible and influential investments to date. The Saudi Pro League has been able to entice some of Europe’s most famous players in recent seasons. Of course, this has only been possible due to the amount of money they have been able to offer.

This expansion is a reflection of the nation’s ambition to elevate the SPL to the point where they can compete with their European counterparts.

The SPL’s attraction lies largely in its substantial financial backing. This enables clubs to pay record transfer fees and the aforementioned huge salaries.

There is also the attraction of a life of luxury combined with the promise of expanding the global footprint of the sport. These factors have brought stars into the league.

With each new signing, Saudi Arabia’s profile in the soccer world continues to grow. Thus, Netflix’s docuseries promises to chronicle this evolution in real-time.

“Saudi Pro League: Kickoff” – Exploring 2023-24 season

According to Netflix’s promotional release, the series will provide “a gripping” portrayal of the SPL’s transformation during the 2023/2024 season.

The series will follow five prominent Saudi clubs — Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ettifaq — as they compete for the coveted league title. Interestingly, four of those five are owned and funded by the PIF.

Netflix describes the show as featuring not only “international icons” but also the rising local stars who have contributed to the league’s competitiveness.

The platform released a teaser for the series with the tagline: “Ronaldo. Benzema. Neymar. Gerrard. With Al Dawsari, Al Brikan, Haji, and many more!” Emphasizing the league’s international appeal.

“Watch the action unfold in this gripping soccer docuseries, where international icons join local stars to transform the Saudi Pro League in its 2023/2024 season,” Netflix added.

Fans can expect an in-depth look at each club’s journey, offering a mix of action, personal stories, and season highlights.

Exclusive access to global and local stars

In addition to marquee players, “Saudi Pro League: Kickoff” will feature exclusive interviews and insights from key SPL figures.

This would include Steven Gerrard, who manages Al-Ettifaq, and prominent Saudi players like Salem Al-Dawsari of Al-Hilal, Feras Al-Buraikan of Al-Ahli, Talal Haji of Al-Ittihad, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al-Nassr.

Through these interviews, fans will have a better understanding of the Saudi Pro League’s culture as it develops. There will also be an insight into the players’ experiences in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the SPL’s most celebrated recruit to date, will thus be a central figure in the series.

His high-profile move to Al-Nassr in January 2023 was a watershed moment for the league. It subsequently saw a series of similarly high-caliber signings, including Neymar, who joined Al-Hilal in August 2023.

His journey to recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury adds an intriguing human element to the documentary. The Brazilian veteran returned to competitive action in October 2024 after a 13-month absence.

Impact of “Saudi Pro League: Kickoff” on global fans

With Netflix’s expansive reach, “Saudi Pro League: Kickoff” is poised to offer a global audience a rare glimpse into the SPL, one of the world’s fastest-developing leagues.

The series aligns with a rising demand for sports documentaries that go beyond the field. Thus, capturing the personalities, aspirations, and cultural shifts within sports organizations.

LaLiga’s docuseries and the popularity of similar productions like “Drive to Survive” for Formula 1 have demonstrated the power of such behind-the-scenes narratives in building broader fan engagement.

As the SPL continues to attract international attention, Netflix’s series will likely expand its fanbase.

The platform’s spokesperson noted, “The show will reveal how the [Saudi Pro League] is fast developing into one of the world’s top competitions,” underscoring the importance of the league’s new trajectory.

With its combination of local and international talent, the series will therefore portray how Saudi Arabia’s soccer culture is evolving.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Power Sport Images