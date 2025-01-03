Barcelona’s financial struggles continue to reverberate through its roster, with the club facing significant challenges in registering key players like Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. The situation has not only cast doubt on Olmo’s immediate future at Barcelona but also on his eligibility to represent the Spanish national team in upcoming competitions.

The 26-year-old, signed by Barcelona in the summer for a reported €55 million, has been a standout performer for the club, contributing five league goals and one Champions League strike this season. However, due to La Liga’s strict economic controls and Barcelona’s ongoing financial woes, his registration for the second half of the season remains unresolved.

The Blaugrana submitted all necessary documents to register both Olmo and Pau Victor but is relying on exceptions within La Liga’s rules to complete the process. The club’s challenges stem from its debt-laden finances, which have hindered its ability to comply with spending limits.

If Olmo remains unregistered, he could theoretically leave Barcelona on a free transfer, a prospect that would deliver a devastating financial and sporting blow to the Catalan giants. Losing a player of Olmo’s caliber—one who cost €55 million—would exacerbate the club’s precarious economic position and weaken its squad as it vies for success in La Liga (currently third) and the Champions League (second in its group).

Implications for Spain

The uncertainty surrounding Olmo’s status at Barcelona extends beyond club soccer. According to Mundo Deportivo, his lack of registration could render him ineligible to play for the Spanish national team. This development would be a major setback for La Roja, particularly with crucial matches on the horizon, including a Nations League quarter-final clash against the Netherlands in March 2025.

Olmo has been a key player for Spain, and his absence would undoubtedly complicate their plans as they aim to secure a spot in the tournament’s final four.

What did Olmo’s agent say?

Despite the looming challenges, Barcelona remains optimistic about resolving the issue. The club has reportedly requested new licenses from the Spanish Football Federation for both Olmo and Pau Victor. This move could buy Barcelona more time to address its financial constraints and secure the players’ registration.

Olmo’s agent, Andy Bara, expressed confidence in Barcelona’s ability to find a solution. Speaking to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bara said: “We are confident that Barcelona will find a solution. Other options or clubs? Barcelona is the first and last option. Dani made a great effort in his life to be at Barcelona, and it was his wish for a long time.”

Bara also confirmed that no negotiations are underway with other clubs, emphasizing Olmo’s desire to remain at Barcelona. “It’s a stressful situation for him, as it would be for any other player… but he’s a great player and person, he’s trying to stay calm.”