Kylian Mbappe’s future with France decided: Will he keep the captaincy? Didier Deschamps weighs in

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Kylian Mbappe of France looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
© Getty Images Kylian Mbappe of France looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe’s journey with the French national team has been filled with highs and lows, from winning the 2018 World Cup to recent controversies surrounding his absence from international duty. After missing France’s last two international breaks, speculation ran wild regarding his relationship with manager Didier Deschamps and whether he would retain his leadership role. Now, Deschamps has made a definitive call on Mbappe’s future with Les Bleus, putting an end to months of uncertainty.

The Real Madrid forward was noticeably absent from France’s squads in October and November, fueling rumors of a possible rift with Deschamps. However, the French manager has now confirmed that Mbappe will be back for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia in March.

“Of course, he’ll be there. Why wouldn’t he be?” Deschamps told L’Equipe“Yes, for very specific reasons, he was not here before, but he’ll be there if nothing happens to him between now and then. He’s very attached to the French team, even if he’s had a complicated personal period. He’s back to full fitness, and you can see that in his game, and in his head too.”

The 56-year-old acknowledged that Mbappe’s transition to Real Madrid had been challenging, affecting both his performance and mental state. “Few holidays, little preparation, six complicated months in Paris, back pain, a broken nose at the Euro—these things obviously have athletic and psychological consequences, not to mention his adjustment to Madrid. It took some time, but it fell into place because he did everything necessary.”

Kylian Mbappe France Didier Deschamps (2)

Controversial absence: Mbappe’s international break drama

Mbappe’s absence from the last two France squads did not go unnoticed, with critics questioning his commitment to the national team. Reports even emerged that the forward had considered retiring from international soccer after he was accused of prioritizing his club career over his country.

The 26-year-old ace himself addressed the controversy previously in an interview with Canal+, explaining his absence“In September, I asked the coach not to go. I had just arrived in Madrid. The coach insisted that I go. After October, I got injured. The coach told me it was better not to call me up. I wanted to go, but I can’t say why they didn’t call me.”

Adding to the scrutiny, the French star was seen partying in Sweden while France was playing, leading to further criticism. However, Deschamps has now dismissed any notion of a permanent fallout, making it clear that the striker remains an integral part of his plans.

Will Mbappe remain France’s captain?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Mbappe’s return was whether he would retain his captaincy, a role he was given following Hugo Lloris’ retirement from international soccer. With younger stars like Antoine Griezmann and Aurelien Tchouameni emerging as leaders, some believed Deschamps might make a change.

However, Les Bleus boss confirmed that Mbappe will continue as the team’s captain, reaffirming his leadership despite past tensions. “There have always been internal discussions, whether individual or collective, but I currently have no reason to believe he won’t be captain in March,” he stated.

With the captaincy question settled, the focus now shifts to France’s Nations League quarterfinal matches against Croatia on March 20 and 23. After missing two international windows, the superstar will be expected to lead from the front as France looks to secure a spot in the semifinals.

