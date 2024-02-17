You arrived at the right place for the Africa Cup of Nations TV schedule.

Africa’s premier national tournament always has drama. And, now with consistent world class players coming out of the continent, it has the talent.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will, for the second time in a row, take place in the calendar year after its namesake. Scheduled for January and February 2024 in Ivory Coast, it will be the 34th edition of the tournament. Morocco will host in 2025, while Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are scheduled to share host duties in 2027.

Traditionally, the tournament is a biennial competition taking place in odd-numbered years. While that is not the case this time due to outside factors, the tournament still pulls in the best players from the continent to compete for their country.

AFCON Format

Technically speaking, every nation in Africa has a chance to win the Africa Cup of Nations. As we know, each tournament has its favorite. However, of the 24 teams in the final tournament, only the host nation gets a spot in the group stage. The other 23 teams came from the qualification stage where each team was in a group of four countries. The top-two teams after six games reach the final tournament.

The tournament follows a similar trajectory to the Euros. There are six groups of four teams. The top-two teams in each group advance to the knockout stages, and the top-four third-place teams also qualify for the knockout stages. From there, it is a single-elimination bracket involving 16 teams.

In the past, Egypt is the most successful team with seven Africa Cup of Nations triumphs. Secondly, 2021 host Cameroon has five wins, while Ghana wraps up the podium with four tournament victories.

Even then, the competition is fairly diverse in terms of champions. Granted, Africa has a lot of countries with the ability to compete, but 15 different countries can say they won an Africa Cup of Nations.

