PSG coach Luis Enrique delivers bold statement on Ousmane Dembele’s comeback: ‘It’s Dembélé, not the Ballon d’Or’

Daniel Villar Pardo

Head coach Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.
After years of injuries and inconsistency, Ousmane Dembele has rediscovered his peak form at Paris Saint-Germain. In a landmark season, he spearheaded the French club’s charge to the UEFA Champions League title, earning the 2025 Ballon d’Or. Unfortunately, an injury has sidelined him this season, prompting coach Luis Enrique to respond bluntly to persistent inquiries about Dembele’s inclusion on the latest squad.

Ousmane has been included in PSG’s latest squad list to face Bayer Leverkusen 04 after recovering from his right hamstring tear. For this reason, coach Luis Enrique was asked about his condition after the injury and responded emphatically: You are very concerned about the Ballon d’Or. It’s Dembélé, not the Ballon d’Or. He is the same player and the same person. We are very happy to have Dembélé back, as well as Marquinhos, and last week Doué,” he said at the latest press conference.

Although Luis Enrique’s words may seem blunt, he asserts that the Ballon d’Or is now a relic of the last season, emphasizing that no player receives special treatment. This comes amidst speculation about his high salary demands in contract talks with PSG, fueling some unease as his entourage reportedly believe that he deserves a contract enhancement. With his approach, coach seeks to maintain the team’s crucial focus on collective balance.

As the 2025-26 season begins, Ousmane faces the crucial task of maintaining his peak performance. After tallying an impressive 35 goals and 16 assists in 53 games last season the Frenchman must withstand the challenge from rising star Desire Doue, who is pushing for a prominent leadership position on the team. Under mounting pressure, his consistency and resilience will be pivotal in determining his continued success.

Ousmane Dembele celebrating a goal

PSG look to end inconsistent run in crucial showdown vs Leverkusen

Paris Saint-Germain haven’t kicked off the 2025-26 season as dominantly as expected. Under Coach Luis Enrique, they remain unbeaten in the Champions League, having conquered both Barcelona and Atalanta, despite dealing with significant absences. However, consecutive draws in Ligue 1 have led to a dip in form, costing them the top spot to Olympique Marseille. For that reason, a victory against Bayer Leverkusen could provide the crucial momentum shift they need.

With the return of Dembele, Marquinhos, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz, PSG could secure a return to their best form with the top stars back in action. A victory against Leverkusen would allow the French team to regain its confidence and return to the level that made it the best team in the world in the 2024-25 season. However, this inconsistent run leaves clear doubts about its bench strength.

