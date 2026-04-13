Ousmane Dembele reportedly refuses to renew his contract with PSG: Where the 2025 Ballon d’Or could be headed?

Ousmane Dembélé managed to make history at PSG, leading the club to its first UEFA Champions League title. Following this, the Frenchman won the 2025 Ballon d’Or, achieving a historic milestone for the team. Despite this, his future at the club is not guaranteed, as he is reportedly refusing to extend his contract. With no agreement yet reached, the 28-year-old star already has potential destinations lined up: The Premier League and the Saudi Pro League.

According to L’Équipe, PSG and Ousmane Dembélé have decided to pause contract extension talks, making it clear there is still time, as his current deal runs until 2028. Instead, the French side has chosen to prioritize the renewals of Senny Mayulu and Bradley Barcola, whose contracts expire in 2027 and 2028 respectively. In addition, the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly not fully accepting the contractual offer on the table.

Following his historic season, Paris Saint-Germain acknowledge that Dembélé deserves a salary increase. However, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear that the club will not break its wage structure, unlike in the cases of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar. As a result, the French side are open to reassessing his future in the event of an early elimination, or keeping him as a cornerstone if he shines again and helps secure the title reports L’Équipe.

Given his uncertain contractual situation, Ousmane Dembélé could be set for a move to the Premier League, with several clubs monitoring a potential transfer. In addition, Saudi Pro League teams have joined the interest, having made multiple approaches throughout the season. However, the Frenchman has decided to pause any renewal or transfer talks until after the 2026 World Cup, where a standout performance could ultimately define his future.

Ousmane Dembele lifting the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Dembélé wages could rule out most Premier League clubs

Unlike other leagues, Premier League clubs maintain strong investment capacity, allowing them to handle multimillion-dollar transfers. Because of this, the Frenchman could fit into most English top-flight teams. However, Ousmane Dembélé reportedly holds salary expectations above €50 million, which would significantly limit his options to only a very small number of clubs.

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Over the past few years, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool have been the only Premier League sides capable of offering salaries above €20 million per season, alongside extremely high transfer fees. For this reason, Dembélé would realistically only fit into these teams, with the Reds and the Red Devils best positioned, as they are set to lose their top earners: Mohamed Salah and Casemiro.

Ousmane Dembélé might find his ideal salary in Saudi Arabia

Despite the fact that the potential arrival of Ousmane Dembélé represents a major opportunity for several teams, they could struggle to meet his extremely high salary expectations. Nevertheless, the Frenchman could have an ideal solution: Saudi Pro League. As one of the most financially powerful leagues, they could make him a tempting offer to the 2025 Ballon d’Or candidate, reaching up to the €60M per season he is reportedly demanding.

Being a well-known Muslim, Dembélé’s potential arrival would have a major cultural impact, becoming a reference point for local fans. In addition, the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, along with the possible arrival of Mohamed Salah, could further raise the league’s profile, drawing renewed attention from fans. However, they have not yet submitted a formal offer, according to L’Équipe.

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