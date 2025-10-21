Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami star Noah Allen doesn’t hold back: Is a trophyless season a failure?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami celebrates with teammate Noah Allen after scoring a goal.
© Kyle Rivas/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami celebrates with teammate Noah Allen after scoring a goal.

Inter Miami have displayed remarkable form since Javier Mascherano took the helm in January 2025. Despite not securing a trophy, the Argentine coach has kept his team as strong MLS contenders, consistently topping the Eastern Conference. However, after falling to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, they face a possible trophy-less season. In response, Lionel Messi‘s teammate, Noah Allen, spoke passionately about the team’s determination.

Yeah [it’s a failure for if Inter Miami don’t win MLS Cup]. We have high expectations for ourselves. I feel like we have the highest standard in ourselves and we want to win every trophy possible. Yeah, we want to win,” Noah Allen said, as reported by ESPN.

At just seven years since their founding, the Herons have transformed from a team scraping the bottom of the MLS standings to bona fide contenders. The pivotal arrival of Lionel Messi has spurred them to capture their first two titles: the 2023-24 Supporters’ Shield Cup and the 2023 Leagues Cup. This success underscores their ambitious sports project, as they strive to instill a winning culture within the franchise.

In the 2025 MLS season, Inter Miami have crafted a formidable sporting project, anchored by standout players like Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Noah Allen and Rodrigo De Paul. The team boasts the best goal difference in the Eastern Conference at +26 and has suffered the fewest losses with just seven. This strong foundation, coupled with an enhanced bench depth, positions the Herons as clear contenders for the MLS Cup.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami against Nashville SC.

Inter Miami are building a strong long-term project aiming towards a winning culture

Although Inter Miami had heightened their competitiveness, fans remained vocal about concerns surrounding the sports project’s future. With key players like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi all over 35, their potential retirements cast doubts on the team’s direction. However, the Herons have actively reshaped their roster, signaling a clear commitment to fostering a winning culture.

Lionel Messi breaks historic Argentina record after winning ninth career Golden Boot with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi breaks historic Argentina record after winning ninth career Golden Boot with Inter Miami

Javier Mascherano’s arrival has catalyzed a youth movement, highlighted by Noah Allen’s impressive rise as a versatile left-footed defender. The front office is doubling down on this future strategy, strategically acquiring talents such as Telasco Segovia, Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, and Mateo Silvetti. This bold approach signals a new era for the Herons, full of promise and potential to keep pushing towards a winning mentality.

The Herons face the challenge of revamping their roster, with critical upgrades needed at center forward and defensive midfielder. As Luis Suarez shows signs of physical decline and Busquets retirement, Inter Miami must capitalize on this transition period. By infusing fresh talent and energy into the team, they can enhance competitiveness and rejuvenate their lineup for sustained success.

