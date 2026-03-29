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Why aren’t Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele playing for France in friendly against Colombia?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Kylian Mbappe (L) and Ousmane Dembele (R) of France.
© Michael Owens & Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (L) and Ousmane Dembele (R) of France.

France and Colombia meet in one of the most compelling matchups of the March international window on Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. However, when the starting lineups were released, both Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were notably absent from the France XI.

Neither Mbappe nor Dembele will start against Colombia, with head coach Didier Deschamps opting for a heavy rotation following the win over Brazil. The French manager has taken a completely different approach for the clash against Los Cafeteros, making wholesale changes throughout the lineup.

In fact, compared to Thursday’s starting XI against Brazil, not a single player has retained their spot for the Colombia match, including goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who has been replaced between the posts by Brice Samba.

Against Brazil, Dembele’s involvement was limited to 58 minutes before Deschamps brought on Maxence Lacroix following Dayot Upamecano’s red card. Mbappe, who opened the scoring in that match, was substituted in the 66th minute, with Marcus Thuram coming on to take his place up front.

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Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo has taken the opposite approach, naming a full-strength side that includes James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and others from the start. With a bench that still includes Mbappe and Dembele, however, Deschamps retains the element of surprise should he need to call on his biggest names.

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Mbappe closes in on France’s all-time top goalscoring record

Having long since left Thierry Henry in his rearview mirror, Kylian Mbappe is now on the verge of becoming France’s all-time leading scorer. His chipped goal against Brazil last Thursday brought his tally to 56, leaving him just one shy of the record.

That record belongs to Olivier Giroud, who scored 57 goals in 137 appearances. Mbappe sits one behind with 95 caps to his name, and should he find the net against Colombia, he will become France’s all-time top scorer with the World Cup just around the corner.

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