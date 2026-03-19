Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in, Kingsley Coman out: Real Madrid star’s inclusion raises questions as Didier Deschamps explains France squad choices

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele have been included, while Kingsley Coman misses out, as Didier Deschamps names his France squad for the final pre-2026 World Cup friendlies. The decision has drawn significant attention, particularly given Mbappe’s recent injury struggles, but the France manager has shown confidence in his captain ahead of key clashes against Brazil and Colombia.

As France enters a decisive stage in its World Cup preparations, the squad reflects both continuity and calculated risk, blending experienced stars with emerging talents. Mbappe’s presence, alongside Dembele’s attacking flair, ensures firepower remains intact, while Coman’s absence marks one of the most notable omissions from the list.

Les Bleus will face Brazil and Colombia in the United States later this month, in what represents the final opportunity for Didier Deschamps to assess his squad before naming his official World Cup selection on May 13. These fixtures are not merely friendlies; they are crucial tests against elite opposition.

Mbappe, who recently returned from a knee injury, is expected to lead the line despite limited recent playing time. The Real Madrid forward had missed five consecutive matches before making a substitute appearance in the Champions League against Manchester City, signaling his gradual return to fitness.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele

Alongside him, Ousmane Dembele strengthens the attacking unit, while players such as Hugo Ekitike and Rayan Cherki provide additional depth. Meanwhile, Randal Kolo Muani earns a recall despite inconsistent club form, benefiting from injuries to other forwards.

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What did Deschamps say about Mbappe?

Midway through the squad announcement discussions, Didier Deschamps addressed the biggest talking point: Mbappe’s inclusion despite fitness concerns. “The protocol was respected. I was in regular contact with Kylian,” the manager explained. “There was no obligation for him to be present, but from his side, it was clear he wanted to be there with us as a player.”

The France coach firmly dismissed any external pressure behind the decision, adding: “It’s not true that he was forced to come for marketing purposes, he wanted to be here for these matches.”

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Deschamps emphasized that the 27-year-old’s condition will be closely monitored, especially following his club fixture against Atletico Madrid. “We’ll see what happens this weekend… how he feels, and based on that, we intend for all selected players to get minutes,” he added. This measured approach highlights the importance of balancing player fitness with competitive readiness, particularly as France aims to peak at the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League.

Key inclusions and notable omissions

Beyond Mbappe, the inclusion of Dembele reinforces France’s attacking depth, while the absence of Kingsley Coman stands out. Injuries and tactical decisions have reshaped the squad, opening doors for others to step in.

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Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier’s selection has also raised eyebrows. Despite losing his starting place at Paris Saint-Germain, Deschamps has backed him to rediscover form. “It has happened to me often… to offer them a helping hand. It’s part of building trust,” the coach said. “This situation isn’t ideal for him, but he hasn’t lost his value.”

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In defense, the return of Pierre Kalulu adds stability following injuries to other players, while the midfield remains anchored by established names like Eduardo Camavinga, N’Golo Kante, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

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