Report: Ousmane Dembele makes strong contract demand to PSG after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Following a tenure at Barcelona hindered by injuries and inconsistency, Ousmane Dembele joined PSG, stepping in as the expected heir to Kylian Mbappe after his departure. Despite initial low expectations, coach Luis Enrique expertly molded him into a versatile player, thriving both as a winger and a false 9. His remarkable evolution earned him the 2025 Ballon d’Or. Amidst his resurgence, Dembele reportedly has outlined demands for his contract renewal.

Ousmane holds a contract with Paris Saint-Germain through 2028, by which time he will be 31. Fresh off winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or, the team’s sporting advisor, Luis Campos, and Ousmane’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, have initiated talks to renegotiate his current deal. They aim for a substantial salary boost, reflecting his status as the world’s top player, reports L’Equipe.

In the 2024-25 season, Dembele delivered the best performance of his career, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists across 53 games. His remarkable form was instrumental in leading PSG to their first Champions League title. Riding high on this success, the Frenchman is now seeking a tailor-made contract. However, securing such a deal won’t be an easy task.

Paris Saint-Germain considering careful steps in Ousmane Dembele renewal talks

After years of searching for a standout player, Paris Saint-Germain have found their cornerstone in Ousmane Dembele. Fresh off his Ballon d’Or victory, he is eyeing a salary increase. However, the club remains cautious about such demands. As reported by L’Equipe, PSG aim to prevent preferential treatment that could disrupt negotiations for players like Bradley Barcola, Willian Pacho, and Mahamadou Mayulu, who also await contract renewals.

This strategic move help PSG avoid the pitfalls of multi-million dollar contracts and protracted negotiations that characterized dealings with stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. According to L’Equipe, the team sees the Ballon d’Or as a testament to the team’s collective efforts and aims to dictate the pace of negotiations. Luis Campos, the club’s sporting advisor, is committed to maintaining a balanced wage bill to preserve team harmony and unity.

The team remains ready to propose a salary bump in recognition of his significant influence on their collective performance. While this offer won’t approach the hefty $34.9 million annual salaries commanded by Neymar or Messi, Ousmane Dembele’s newfound maturity, evident this season, suggests his contract renewal is still in a good path.