Lionel Messi seeks major MLS honor after stellar 2025 season with Inter Miami

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Last Saturday, Inter Miami wrapped up their 2025 Major League Soccer regular season with a dominant 5–2 win over Nashville SC. Now they’re gearing up for their Eastern Conference playoff debut—facing that same opponent—while Lionel Messi is competing for a prestigious award.

This week, MLS unveiled the list of finalists for the 2025 Goal of the Year award, and Messi made the cut thanks to the goal he scored for the Herons on July 5 against CF Montreal at Stade Saputo.

That day, the clock showed 61 minutes and Inter Miami were up 3–1 when the Argentine forward received the ball in the opposing half after a pass from Luis Suarez. With no defenders immediately in his path, Leo began carrying the ball forward. As Montreal defenders closed in, he slipped past them with his trademark unpredictable dribbling. After beating four players, he finished the move with a precise shot.

That brilliant solo effort, which gave the Herons their fourth goal in Canada, remains etched in fans’ memories. It stands out among the 29 goals Lionel scored during the regular season—a performance that also earned him the league’s top scorer award.

Tweet placeholder

Notably, this is the first time Messi has been nominated for this award in his three seasons in the United States. In his first year, he joined late in the campaign and played just six MLS matches, scoring once. In his second season, Leo netted 20 goals in 19 games, but none were selected as finalists for the award.

How is MLS Goal of the Year chosen?

Unlike other MLS awards that are decided by experts, players, or coaches, the Goal of the Year is chosen exclusively by fans. Voting opened on Monday and will remain open through Friday, October 24.

The league revealed the 16-goal shortlist for the 2025 honor via social media posts. In addition to Messi, other MLS stars featured include Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min, FC Cincinnati’s Evander, and San Diego FC’s Hirving Lozano. Also nominated is Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Baltasar Rodriguez, for his goal against New York City FC in August.

Who has won MLS Goal of the Year?

The Goal of the Year award was introduced by MLS in 1996, with the inaugural winner being San Jose Clash’s Eric Wynalda. In the nearly 30 years since, the list of winners has included stars like Landon Donovan, Obafemi Martins, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Josef Martinez—culminating with the most recent winner, FC Cincinnati’s Luca Orellano in 2024.

