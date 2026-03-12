2025 Ballon d’Or Ousmane Dembélé’s future up in the air as PSG star reportedly chases a move to the Premier League

After leading a historic campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmane Dembélé established himself as the brilliant winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2025, surpassing Lamine Yamal. While this seemed to secure his professional future, the Frenchman does not appear to have his contract renewal well on track, with reported salary differences. Because of this, the 28-year-old star is reportedly looking toward the Premier League.

According to Diario Sport, Moussa Sissoko, agent of Ousmane Dembélé, recently had a meeting with Hugo Viana, the sporting director of Manchester City. With these approaches, the future of the Frenchman appears to be away from Paris Saint‑Germain despite being the reigning winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2025. Nevertheless, this meeting remained only as initial contact, and there is still a long way to go before defining his future.

While Dembélé opens the door to a possible departure, Manchester City may not have an easy path to secure his arrival. With a contract running until 2028, Paris Saint-Germain could demand a high fee for his transfer, as he remains a regular for coach Luis Enrique. The Frenchman has even managed to reverse his slow start, leading the team as its top scorer, ahead of Gonçalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Not only would the Citizens have to pay a high transfer fee to Paris Saint-Germain, but they might also need to offer Ousmane Dembélé a huge salary. With this, he would approach the salary received by Erling Haaland, something that could destabilize the club’s wage structure. In addition, the Frenchman could clash with Antoine Semenyo, who holds a similar profile, potentially complicating his adaptation.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Paris Saint-Germain have decided to keep the contract renewal of Ousmane Dembélé as an absolute priority. Despite this, both parties reportedly maintain differences regarding salary demands. While the Frenchman is already exploring options in the Premier League, the Parisians remain positive about reaching an agreement, open to a salary boost.

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain are open to offering a salary increase to Ousmane, giving him a contract worth €30 million per season. Nevertheless, he is seeking a salary around €60 million per season. While the French side is not willing to reach that figure, they are open to increasing the offer through variables and bonuses, leaving part of that income tied to the player’s performance.