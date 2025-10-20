PSG receive huge boost on Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé for Champions League clash vs. Leverkusen

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealing with several injuries since the start of the 2025–26 season, with the squad hit by multiple key absences that have affected the team’s performances. With a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen on the horizon, the Parisian side have received a massive boost regarding Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé’s fitness has been a concern for PSG in recent weeks, as the club reportedly clashed with the French FA over player management. During France’s match against Ukraine on September 5, the forward suffered a “severe right hamstring injury” and has been sidelined ever since — nearly two months of recovery until now.

For the game against Bayer Leverkusen, Ousmane Dembélé has been included in the matchday squad, a huge lift for PSG’s attack. The trip to Germany will also mark his first appearance since winning the Ballon d’Or in September 22nd.

Dembélé had returned to full training in recent days, completing sessions alongside his teammates. However, head coach Luis Enrique chose to rest the French star for PSG’s last Ligue 1 outing, a thrilling 3–3 draw with Racing Strasbourg.

So far this season, Dembélé has made just four appearances for PSG, with his last match coming on August 30 against Toulouse, when he scored twice and provided an assist. In his absence, PSG have struggled to find consistency, recording four wins, two draws, and one loss across all competitions, a run that saw them lose top spot in Ligue 1. With Dembélé back, the reigning Champions League winners will hope to regain their attacking rhythm.

PSG boosted by another key return but still missing two stars

Against Strasbourg, Luis Enrique rotated his squad, fielding an attacking trio of Ibrahim Mbaye, Gonçalo Ramos, and Bradley Barcola as several stars remained sidelined. Alongside Dembélé, both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Marquinhos are expected to return to the starting lineup to face Leverkusen.

However, two major absences remain: Fabián Ruiz and João Neves. Ruiz has been dealing with a lingering muscle issue since September, while Neves suffered a left hamstring injury in the Champions League match against Atalanta. Their absences continue to leave significant gaps in PSG’s midfield ahead of a pivotal stretch in the season.