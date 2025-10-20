Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

PSG receive huge boost on Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé for Champions League clash vs. Leverkusen

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

PSG winger Ousmane Dembele.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesPSG winger Ousmane Dembele.

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealing with several injuries since the start of the 2025–26 season, with the squad hit by multiple key absences that have affected the team’s performances. With a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen on the horizon, the Parisian side have received a massive boost regarding Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé’s fitness has been a concern for PSG in recent weeks, as the club reportedly clashed with the French FA over player management. During France’s match against Ukraine on September 5, the forward suffered a “severe right hamstring injury” and has been sidelined ever since — nearly two months of recovery until now.

For the game against Bayer Leverkusen, Ousmane Dembélé has been included in the matchday squad, a huge lift for PSG’s attack. The trip to Germany will also mark his first appearance since winning the Ballon d’Or in September 22nd.

Dembélé had returned to full training in recent days, completing sessions alongside his teammates. However, head coach Luis Enrique chose to rest the French star for PSG’s last Ligue 1 outing, a thrilling 3–3 draw with Racing Strasbourg.

Paris Saint-Germain players present the trophies of Best Club, Ballon d&#039;Or and Best Coach.

Paris Saint-Germain players present the trophies of Best Club, Ballon d’Or and Best Coach.

So far this season, Dembélé has made just four appearances for PSG, with his last match coming on August 30 against Toulouse, when he scored twice and provided an assist. In his absence, PSG have struggled to find consistency, recording four wins, two draws, and one loss across all competitions, a run that saw them lose top spot in Ligue 1. With Dembélé back, the reigning Champions League winners will hope to regain their attacking rhythm.

Advertisement
Liverpool, PSG, Milan among top European clubs reportedly discussing major rule changes in soccer

see also

Liverpool, PSG, Milan among top European clubs reportedly discussing major rule changes in soccer

PSG boosted by another key return but still missing two stars

Against Strasbourg, Luis Enrique rotated his squad, fielding an attacking trio of Ibrahim Mbaye, Gonçalo Ramos, and Bradley Barcola as several stars remained sidelined. Alongside Dembélé, both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Marquinhos are expected to return to the starting lineup to face Leverkusen.

However, two major absences remain: Fabián Ruiz and João Neves. Ruiz has been dealing with a lingering muscle issue since September, while Neves suffered a left hamstring injury in the Champions League match against Atalanta. Their absences continue to leave significant gaps in PSG’s midfield ahead of a pivotal stretch in the season.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Copenhagen receive Bayer Leverkusen in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch the clash on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Not Cristiano Ronaldo this time: Ex-Real Madrid star at center of blame for Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leverkusen stint end?

Not Cristiano Ronaldo this time: Ex-Real Madrid star at center of blame for Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leverkusen stint end?

This time it wasn’t the Portuguese, but another former Real Madrid player whose arrival played a decisive role in Ten Hag’s downfall at Bayer Leverkusen.

Former Barcelona coach reportedly targeted to replace Ten Hag after Bayer Leverkusen dismissal in 3 months

Former Barcelona coach reportedly targeted to replace Ten Hag after Bayer Leverkusen dismissal in 3 months

Erik ten Hag was sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after only 3 months in the club, who are reportedly targeting a former FC Barcelona coach to take over the new vacancy.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slams Mohamed Salah after rough start to the 2025-26 season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slams Mohamed Salah after rough start to the 2025-26 season

Following their latest defeat to Manchester United, Liverpool have now suffered four straight losses at the start of the 2025-26 season. Mohamed Salah struggled to make an impact. Reds legend Jamie Carragher did not hold back, delivering a bold statement about the Egyptian star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo