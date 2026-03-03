Ousmane Dembele nominated for prestigious award won twice by Messi but never by Cristiano Ronaldo

Ousmane Dembele has claimed the two biggest individual prizes in soccer over the past year: the Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Men’s Player award. Now, the French winger could add another prestigious trophy that Lionel Messi has lifted in the past — and that eluded Cristiano Ronaldo throughout his career.

The nominees for the 2026 Laureus Awards were announced on Tuesday, with the ceremony set to take place April 20 in Madrid. The awards, created in 2000 by the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, recognize the world’s top athletes across all sports.

Dembele is the only soccer player nominated for the main Sportsman of the Year award. Joining him on the shortlist are Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, and Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner.

It marks the first nomination for the French winger, who built a strong case during the 2024-25 season to be considered among the very best athletes in the world. He led Paris Saint-Germain on a historic run that included the UEFA Champions League title — the first in club history and only the second ever won by a French club.

Other soccer nominations at the Laureus Awards

In addition to Ousmane Dembele’s nomination in the main category, soccer is represented in several other categories at the 2026 Laureus Awards. Aitana Bonmati, star of Spain and Barcelona, is a finalist for Sportswoman of the Year.

PSG standout Desire Doue is nominated for Breakthrough of the Year. Leah Williamson of Arsenal is a finalist for Comeback of the Year, while Paris Saint-Germain and the England women’s national team are both nominated for Team of the Year.

Messi won twice, Ronaldo never did

To understand the significance of the Laureus Award, consider this revealing statistic: since its creation in 2000, the main Sportsman of the Year honor has been awarded to a soccer player only twice. On both occasions, the recipient was Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward shared the award with Lewis Hamilton in 2020 while playing for Barcelona, and won it again in 2023 following his triumph with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He had also been a finalist six other times.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has never won a Laureus Award. He was nominated five times — first in 2009 after winning his first Ballon d’Or the previous year, and most recently in 2018 after capturing his final UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid.