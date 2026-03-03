Casemiro has reportedly picked a Premier League star as his replacement at Manchester United

After several seasons of heavily criticized performances, Carlos Casemiro has managed to establish himself as one of Manchester United’s best players. Despite this, the Brazilian surprised many by announcing that he will not renew his contract with the team. In light of this, the English side remain attentive to his replacement in midfield. Although the veteran will leave the club, he has reportedly recommended a Premier League star as his successor.

According to Diario AS, Casemiro has strongly recommended Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães as his replacement following his departure at the end of the season. In response, the Red Devils have him among their priorities, as they believe he would adapt perfectly to the team’s ideology. Despite his departure being quite difficult, the Brazilian has paused his renewal, leaving his future open.

Far from being a simple negotiation, Manchester United might have to pay a record-breaking fee to Newcastle United. With being recently Alexander Isak sold to Liverpool for €150 million, Bruno Guimarães’ price could potentially be even higher. Nonetheless, the Brazilian has already proven himself as one of the Premier League’s best players, making his immediate impact on the team as the ideal choice.

Not only the Red Devils target Bruno Guimarães, but they also chase Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson as prime alternatives to bolster their midfield. However, acquiring any of these talents could easily surpass the €100 million mark, making their arrival a complex undertaking. As Manchester United closely monitors these three midfielders, they remain hopeful of securing their star acquisition soon, chasing consistency for the next season.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Premier League match.

Manchester United reportedly push to offload two midfielders

With the impact of Michael Carrick, Manchester United have established themselves among the most consistent teams in England. Aiming to improve the team’s performance, they are looking to make clear departures within the squad. Not only will Casemiro leave, but they also plan for two midfielders who failed to stand out significantly to depart. With this, the Red Devils open the door to the arrival of a world-class talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Marcus Rashford reportedly makes two major sacrifices to seal permanent Barcelona transfer from Manchester United

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are seeking a departure for Manuel Ugarte. Despite having arrived for €50 million in 2024, the Uruguayan has not managed to break into the rotation, and he is attracting interest from Serie A clubs. Alongside him, Mason Mount could also leave the team, as they are open to listening to offers, with Aston Villa reportedly quite interested, Ekrem Konur reports.

In case Manchester United manage to sell Ugarte and Mount, they could free up roster space for at least two midfielders. With this, they could pursue Elliot Anderson and Bruno Guimarães or Sandro Tonali, looking for depth in the team as they would remain with just Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. Rather than a problem, the Red Devils hold a great chance to rebuild their midfield.