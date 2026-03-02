Lionel Messi earns MLS honors after brace vs. Orlando City, nears Landon Donovan record

Lionel Messi continues to raise the bar in MLS, and his starring role in Inter Miami‘s stunning comeback against Orlando City in the Florida Derby was no exception. After scoring a brace in the 4-2 victory, the Argentine received a league honor that moves him ever closer to a record held by USMNT legend Landon Donovan.

After a deflating 2026 MLS opener (a 3-0 defeat to LAFC) Inter Miami were desperate to respond on Sunday against Orlando City. The Lions led 2-0 at halftime, but the Herons pulled off a remarkable comeback, with Messi sealing the win and his brace with a clinical free kick.

Following his performance against Orlando City, Lionel Messi was voted MLS Player of the Matchday, earning the distinction as the standout star of Matchday 2. It marks the 13th time since joining Inter Miami that the Argentine forward has claimed the honor.

That tally is enough to move Messi into third place on the all-time list for the award. Last season he reached 12, drawing level with New York Red Bulls icon Bradley Wright-Phillips, and now, with his latest recognition, he has moved past the Englishman.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF scores a free kick against Orlando City SC.

Messi moving closer to Donovan’s mark

Landon Donovan left an indelible mark on both the USMNT and MLS, with the league’s season award bearing his name as a testament to his legacy. But Messi’s sustained excellence in the competition is now threatening one of Donovan’s most celebrated records.

The USMNT icon holds the all-time record for MLS Player of the Matchday honors with 19, followed by Columbus Crew legend Jeff Cunningham with 14. Messi, now at 13, sits third — and firmly in the rearview mirror of both.

Since arriving at Inter Miami midway through the 2023 season, Messi has built considerable momentum, racking up 12 Player of the Matchday honors over his first two full seasons. In fact, he became the first player in league history to win the award six times in back-to-back seasons.

Doing the math, with one of the two Matchday honors already claimed this season (the other going to New York Red Bulls star Julian Hall), another six recognitions over the course of 2026 would be a realistic target for Messi. With his contract now running through December 2028, surpassing not only Cunningham but also Donovan’s storied record looks less like a question of whether, and more like a question of when — provided he can maintain his current form.

