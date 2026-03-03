Trending topics:
Copa del Rey
Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Marc Bernal and Raphinha lead the way for the Blaugrana (2-0)

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Raphinha of FC Barcelona scores against Atletico Madrid.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona scores against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will host Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey semifinals on Tuesday at the Camp Nou. With a final berth on the line, make sure not to miss a single moment of the action in our live coverage.

Atlético head into the tie as heavy favorites after a dominant 4-0 victory in the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. An Eric García pass that slipped under Joan García’s feet opened the scoring, before Antoine Griezmann (14′), Ademola Lookman (33′) and Julián Álvarez (45+2′) combined to put the tie to bed with a ruthless first-half display.

This will mark the first time head coach Hansi Flick has entered a second leg facing a four-goal deficit, but confidence has been building at the Camp Nou following back-to-back commanding wins: a 3-0 over Levante and a 4-1 against Villarreal. Several stars, including Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, have rallied behind a now-viral rallying cry of “1% possibility, 99% faith,” with the club firmly set on engineering what would be a historic “Remontada” in the Copa del Rey.

Second half underway!

De Burgos Bengoetxea blows the whistle, and the second half between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou is underway.

Halftime (2-0)

Barcelona are leading the Copa del Rey semifinal against Atletico Madrid 2-0, with goals from Marc Bernal and Raphinha.

50' – GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL FOR BARCELONA! (2-0)

Raphinha stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake, sending Musso the wrong way to double Barcelona's lead.

48' – Penalty given to Barcelona! (1-0)

After a driving run into the box from Pedri, Marc Pubill brought him down with a clumsy challenge, earning Barcelona a penalty in the dying seconds of the first half.

47' – Lookman misses a clear chance (1-0)

Atlético switched the play quickly from left to right, with Llorente delivering a cross for Lookman, but the winger's header sailed just over the bar.

45' – Three more minutes (1-0)

Three minutes have been added for the first half of the game.

42' – Griezmann hits the post (1-0)

In a slick move down the left, Álvarez played a cross to find Griezmann unmarked once again, with the Frenchman rattling the post — though the chance was ultimately waved off for offside.

34' – Raphinha had the second one! (1-0)

From a cross delivered by João Cancelo on the right, Raphinha won his aerial duel against Giuliano Simeone, but his header drifted just wide of the post.

30' – GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL FOR FC BARCELONA! (1-0)

After a stunning burst past Lookman, Yamal cut out from the left side and played a cross to the middle of the 6-yard box, where Marc Bernal arrived to finish cleanly and break the deadlock.

27' – Griezmann misses a clear chance! (0-0)

After a well-worked collective move, Ruggeri whipped in a cross for Griezmann, whose effort to put the tie to bed went straight into the arms of Joan García.

25' – Musso saves Yamal's shot (0-0)

After breaking through the midfield line with a sharp run, Baldé played the ball wide to Yamal, who unleashed a strike from outside the box — but Musso reacted quickly to push it away.

22' – Ferran Torres and another miss (0-0)

Lamine Yamal got the better of Matteo Ruggeri and delivered a cross to Ferran Torres, but the striker's effort sailed over the bar.

17' – Ferran Torres misses the goal! (0-0)

From a clever corner by Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres met the ball first time, only to see his effort flash just wide of the goal.

14' – Raphinha almost capitalizes Atletico's mistake (0-0)

After intercepting a pass from Simeone inside the box, Raphinha unleashed a right-footed strike that crept just wide of the post.

13' – First substitution in Barcelona (0-0)

Koundé has been forced off through injury, with Alejandro Balde coming on to replace him.

11' – Alarms in Barcelona for Kounde (0-0)

Jules Koundé has gone down on the pitch in apparent discomfort, bringing the medical staff rushing on to attend to the Frenchman.

8' – Atlético Madrid sitting deep to absorb Barcelona's pressure (0-0)

With Barcelona pressing ferociously and hunting for an early goal, Atlético Madrid are sitting deep and looking to absorb the pressure, content to let the hosts tire themselves out.

2' – Fermin almost scores the opener! (0-0)

Barely 70 seconds into the match, Fermín López tested Musso from distance, forcing the Atlético goalkeeper into a save that he pushed out for a corner.

The game begins!

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea blows his whistle, and the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid is underway!

Barcelona and the dream of the "Remontada 2.0"

The 4-0 first-leg defeat was a humbling result for a Barcelona side that had entered the season with confidence after lifting the Spanish Super Cup. Yet with the Camp Nou — limited to a capacity of 45,401 for Tuesday's match — buzzing with anticipation, the dream of a Remontada is keeping fans on the edge of their seats ahead of what could be another unforgettable night.

Barcelona will be looking to replicate one of the most iconic moments in their recent history: the 2017 Champions League night when they overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain with a breathtaking 6-1 victory, starring Lionel Messi and Neymar.

What about the other semifinal?

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will determine the first finalist of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey on Tuesday at the Camp Nou, with the winner having to wait until Wednesday to learn their opponent in the final.

In the other semifinal, Real Sociedad secured a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory over Athletic Club in the first leg at San Mamés, and the tie will be settled on Wednesday, March 4, at the Reale Arena.

Who's the referee for the Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid?

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea will take charge of Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash. The 39-year-old has overseen more Atlético Madrid matches than any other club in his career — 38 in total, with a record of 25 wins, seven draws and six losses — while he has also refereed 34 Barcelona matches, during which the Blaugrana have gone 28 wins, one draw and five losses.

Notably, his most recent Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid assignment also took place at the Camp Nou, on December 2, 2025, with the hosts coming out on top 3-1.

Match officiating team:

Referee: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
First assistant: Iker de Francisco
Second assistant: Asier Pérez
Fourth official: Francisco José Ortega
VAR: Daniel Jesús Trujillo
AVAR: Javier Iglesias

Hansi Flick: 'We have to make the impossible, possible'

Barcelona need to score at least four goals just to force extra time — no small feat against an Atlético Madrid side that boasts the second-best defensive record in La Liga, having conceded just 23 goals in 26 games.

Yet head coach Hansi Flick remains confident that his team, with the backing of their fans, can turn the tie around. “We are four goals behind and we have to make the impossible possible. That is the objective. It’s not easy. However, we will not give up. It is important to keep a clean sheet, but we must believe in our strength and that we can achieve it ... You must always believe. For example, in each half we need to score two goals," he said on Monday's press conference.

"We have to be smart. We must press them, win the duels and make things difficult for them. We cannot lose possession, as they are very dangerous in transitions." Flick also drew encouragement from the performance against Villarreal and stressed the importance of collective effort: "We have to play as one, especially tomorrow."

Atletico Madrid confirm their starting XI!

FC Barcelona's lineup confirmed!

Head coach Hansi Flick picked the eleven players that'll be looking for the epic "Remontada" against Atletico Madrid from the start (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Marc Bernal, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Lamine Yamal arrives to Atletico game after surpassing Lionel Messi

One of the key figures to watch in the second leg will be Lamine Yamal, who was kept quiet in the first game by Matteo Ruggeri's tight man-marking — a battle that is set to resume on the right flank once again. The 18-year-old heads into the match on the back of his first career hat-trick against Villarreal, a milestone he reached several years earlier in his career than club legend Lionel Messi.

Following that performance, Yamal spoke about Barcelona's chances of turning the tie around: “It was time to react and give ourselves a push. We’re doing that now. And I want to tell our fans… come to the stadium against Atleti — magic can happen.”

Barcelona dealing with huge absences

Barcelona's morale remains high despite the 4-0 first-leg defeat, with the club firmly focused on engineering what they have been calling the "Remontada" for days. However, their hopes have taken a significant hit, with Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong both ruled out for Tuesday's second leg against Atlético Madrid.

Alongside the Polish striker and the Dutch midfielder, Gavi and Andreas Christensen are also sidelined through injury, while Eric García will sit out after being shown a red card in the 85th minute of the first leg.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona's game will begin at 3:00 PM (ET).

You can watch the Copa del Rey match live on ESPN+.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet again in the Copa del Rey semifinals

Welcome to our live blog for the second leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Stick with us so you don’t miss a single detail, with live minute-by-minute updates throughout the match!

