Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Marc Bernal and Raphinha lead the way for the Blaugrana (2-0)

Barcelona will host Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey semifinals on Tuesday at the Camp Nou. With a final berth on the line, make sure not to miss a single moment of the action in our live coverage.

Atlético head into the tie as heavy favorites after a dominant 4-0 victory in the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. An Eric García pass that slipped under Joan García’s feet opened the scoring, before Antoine Griezmann (14′), Ademola Lookman (33′) and Julián Álvarez (45+2′) combined to put the tie to bed with a ruthless first-half display.

This will mark the first time head coach Hansi Flick has entered a second leg facing a four-goal deficit, but confidence has been building at the Camp Nou following back-to-back commanding wins: a 3-0 over Levante and a 4-1 against Villarreal. Several stars, including Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, have rallied behind a now-viral rallying cry of “1% possibility, 99% faith,” with the club firmly set on engineering what would be a historic “Remontada” in the Copa del Rey.