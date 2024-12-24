This season has been anything but smooth for Manchester United. After sacking Erik ten Hag in October, new manager Ruben Amorim has struggled to produce consistent results. The club currently sits 13th in the Premier League, far from their former glory. Additionally, Marcus Rashford’s recent admission of wanting to leave the club has further unsettled fans.

Meanwhile, reports of team sheet leaks have surfaced, leading to an internal investigation. Rumors even suggest Alejandro Garnacho’s brother is involved in the leak. However, Manchester United is grappling with more than just on-field struggles this season.

To make matters worse, Old Trafford, the club’s iconic stadium has reportedly been hit with a mice infestation, further tarnishing an already challenging year for the Red Devils. A recent inspection revealed rodent droppings, leading to a significant downgrade in the stadium’s food hygiene rating. This off-field issue adds to the mounting troubles for the club, including managerial instability, player dissatisfaction, and deteriorating facilities.

During a routine inspection at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, the health officials uncovered evidence of mice activity, including droppings in ground-level corporate suites and food kiosks on the concourse. Consequently, the stadium’s hygiene rating dropped from four stars to just two out of five.

A spokesperson for Trafford Council confirmed the findings to the Daily Mail: “Our environmental health officers gave a food hygiene rating of two following a routine visit. We are now working closely with Manchester United to ensure the necessary improvements are carried out.”

This incident highlights longstanding issues with Old Trafford’s maintenance. The stadium, which is located near a canal and railway line, is especially prone to rodent infestations, particularly during colder months. The report suggests the club has enlisted pest control services, who are now conducting four to five inspections per week to address the issue.

Ronaldo’s criticism revisited: Was he right?

This latest controversy has reignited debate over Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism of Manchester United’s facilities during his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan in November 2022. At the time, he claimed: “Nothing changed, surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. Even the kitchen, the chefs, whom I appreciate — lovely people. They stopped in time.”

He lamented the lack of progress at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, calling for a complete overhaul of the facilities. Fans initially dismissed his comments as disruptive, but the current state of Old Trafford—plagued by structural leaks and now a mice infestation—could, in fact, lead many to reconsider.

The Portuguese’s assertion that the club has stagnated appears more valid than ever. As one fan remarked on social media, “It’s clear now Ronaldo wasn’t the problem—it’s the Glazers and the decay of this once-great club.”

The infestation is just one of many issues plaguing Old Trafford. The stadium, originally built in 1910, has been criticized for its outdated infrastructure. Recent images of water leaking through the press conference room ceiling during manager Ruben Amorim’s post-match briefing only added to the club’s embarrassment.

Plans to renovate or rebuild Old Trafford have been floated under new leadership from Ineos and Jim Ratcliffe. However, these discussions remain in the early stages, leaving the current issues unresolved.