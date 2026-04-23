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Micky van de Ven reportedly emerges as Manchester United main target, battling with Liverpool

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMicky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected.

Even though Tottenham Hotspur are enduring a disappointing season, Micky van de Ven has managed to establish as one of the standout players in the Premier League. In response, Manchester United reportedly keep him as a top target following Lisandro Martínez’s injury problems. However, they would have to compete with Liverpool, as uncertainty remains surrounding both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.

According to Laurie Whitwell via The Athletic, the Red Devils are closely monitoring Micky van de Ven’s development. In case Tottenham Hotspur were to be relegated to the EFL Championship, the Dutchman could push for a move away, potentially facilitating any negotiations. With his pace, ball control, and physical presence, he is seen as a difference-maker amid the recurring injuries of Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez.

Despite Manchester United’s interest, securing his signing would not be straightforward. According to The Athletic, Liverpool are also closely monitoring Micky van de Ven’s development, as they previously pursued his signing. Given this interest, the Red Devils could lose ground in the race for the Dutchman, as the defender would clearly prioritize a move to Anfield, according to Ben Jacobs, an English soccer expert journalist, via United Stand.

With a contract running until 2029 at Tottenham Hotspur, van de Ven’s departure could be quite complicated, as at 25 years old he is a key pillar of the team’s defense. For this reason, he would be valued at $135 million, reports TEAMtalk. If they remain in the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester United would battle to secure his signing. This would be very different if Tottenham were to be relegated to the EFL Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur&#039;s Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his team’s first goal.

Not only Van de Ven: Senesi reportedly draws Man United and Liverpool

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Marcos Senesi has established as one of the best players in the Premier League. After announcing his departure from AFC Bournemouth as a free agent, the Argentine has attracted the attention of several clubs. Given the difficulty of securing Micky van de Ven’s signing, both Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in bringing him in, as he would offer immediate impact.

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With the potential departure of Virgil van Dijk in 2027, the Reds are targeting Senesi as a world-class reinforcement. However, Lisandro Martínez’s injury issues are also forcing Manchester United to look for reliable reinforcements, making Marcos a key target for them as well, reports Ben Jacobs. With extensive Premier League experience and being a left-footed defender, he is the most accessible candidate for both teams—something that van de Ven does not offer.

With this in mind, Liverpool and Manchester United appear determined to pursue defensive reinforcements. As a free agent, Senesi is in the best position, as he is reportedly turning down moves to Serie A and focusing on staying in the Premier League. With Van Dijk still under contract, Senesi might not be guaranteed a starting role, something he could have with the Red Devils, who would have the advantage if they qualify for the Champions League.

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