Palmeiras is actively seeking reinforcements as it prepares for the 2025 Club World Cup, reportedly exploring several high-profile signings. Following recent reports linking them to Paulinho and Facundo Torres, a new target has emerged: Barcelona‘s Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian striker, currently on loan at Real Betis, is seen as a key addition to bolster Palmeiras’ squad and compete against giants like Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. The possibility of a meeting between the two prolific strikers is certainly a compelling aspect of this possible transfer.

Vitor Roque, acquired by Barcelona for a reported €65 million (including fixed and variable payments), is currently on loan at Real Betis until the end of the season. Brazilian media reports suggest that Palmeiras is preparing a €20 million offer to bring the young striker to Brazil in mid-2025, potentially setting up a clash with Messi and Inter Miami at the Club World Cup.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini acknowledged the speculation surrounding Roque’s future, stating that the 19-year-old is still developing and needs more time to reach his full potential. “Vitor is a young player at the start of his career,” Pellegrini said after a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, a match in which Roque played a key role. Pellegrini’s comments could either indicate a wish to keep the player or suggest that he is aware of the financial situation and that the player might be allowed to leave, based on the situation in Barcelona.

Palmeiras’ existing talent and the Club World Cup ambition

Palmeiras already boasts a strong squad, including key players like Rony, Raphael Veiga, and Weverton. The club’s ambition to enhance its roster for the Club World Cup is clear, with the potential acquisition of Roque seen as a crucial step towards competing with strong contenders like Inter Miami, Porto, and Al-Ahly. The team is looking to make a significant impact on the international stage. The addition of Roque could be the final piece of the puzzle needed for the team to compete for the title.

Several factors are in play. Real Betis holds a €25 million purchase option for Roque, and their financial fair play situation is reportedly tight. However, FIFA’s planned mini-transfer window before the Club World Cup offers Palmeiras an opportunity to make a significant move, enabling them to make this ambitious acquisition and boost the team’s chances of achieving success. The addition of Roque to an already formidable team could put them in a prime position to succeed at the international level.

Vitor Roque hints at possible return to Brazil

Further fueling the speculation, Vitor Roque hinted at a potential return to Brazil in a past interview, stating: “I thought about returning to Brazil and relaxing because sometimes everything is very difficult. I wasn’t fully prepared to help the Barcelona team as I wanted to. I would have liked to have time to get used to the players and the club, but things didn’t work out as I wanted, and that served as a learning experience.” This statement suggests that a return to Brazil is certainly a possibility.

Palmeiras’ pursuit of Vitor Roque signifies their serious ambition for the 2025 Club World Cup. The potential clash with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami adds a significant layer of intrigue to this developing transfer saga. The club is clearly focused on securing significant talent to aid its push for success in the tournament. A clash between the two strong strikers could be an exciting focal point for the tournament.