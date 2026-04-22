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Bruno Fernandes would be Ballon d’Or top-three at Manchester City, says former United star Pogba

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.
© Angel Martinez/Julian Finney/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

While Bruno Fernandes is considered one of Europe’s top stars, he has yet to reach a level that allows him to seriously contend for the Ballon d’Or. According to Paul Pogba, that would be completely different if the Portuguese midfielder were playing for Manchester City rather than Manchester United.

Can Bruno Fernandes do more than he does now at United? Do you think Bruno, if he’s in another team, he’s not a top three Ballon d’Or player?” Pogba asked during a recent appearance on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the podcast hosted by the Premier League icon.

For me, you put him in City and he’s in the top three for the Ballon d’Or—Bruno Fernandes—with the stats this season, the way he plays and everything,” the French midfielder added, highlighting Bruno’s performances during the current campaign with Manchester United.

However, Pogba acknowledged that individual brilliance alone is not enough to secure the game’s top individual honors, such as the Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA award: “When you don’t win… we don’t think about it. This is life, this is football.”

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Bruno Fernandes’ performances this season

Bruno Fernandes has been a key player in Manchester United’s progress this season following the arrival of Michael Carrick as interim coach. The midfielder has taken on a more advanced role during this stretch compared to his position under previous manager Ruben Amorim.

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That shift has been reflected in his numbers. Fernandes has made 32 appearances for the Red Devils this season—31 as a starter—across the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup. He has recorded 8 goals and 19 assists, averaging 0.84 goal contributions per match.

With Bruno as the team’s main creative force, Manchester United have climbed the table and now sit third in the Premier League standings, closing in on qualification for the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League.

However, that has not translated into silverware, continuing a trend that has defined much of Fernandes’ time at the club. Since arriving at United in January 2020, the Portuguese playmaker has won just two trophies: the 2022–23 EFL Cup and the 2023–24 FA Cup.

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Ballon d’Or recognition has eluded Bruno Fernandes

Despite being one of Manchester United’s standout players for more than six years, Bruno Fernandes has largely been overlooked in Ballon d’Or voting. As Pogba pointed out, the lack of team success may be a major factor.

So far, Fernandes has appeared only once on the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist. That came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st place alongside Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

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