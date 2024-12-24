Erling Haaland has cemented his place as one of the greatest strikers in world football since joining Manchester City for approximately £51M. However, years before his arrival at the Etihad, the Norwegian sensation could have signed for another historic Premier League club for just £2M.

While Haaland started his career at Norwegian side Bryne FK, he has a deep connection to England, being born in Leeds while his father, Alfie Haaland, played for Leeds United. Seeking to help his son climb the ranks of European football, Alfie brought a young Erling to Everton‘s training ground during his time at Bryne FK.

Former Everton player Aaron Lennon recently shared the story on BBC’s Football Daily: “I remember Erling Haaland walking in the building with Steve Walsh (soccer scout) coming up to me in the physio room, he introduced him to me like ‘Oh, look Aaron, we’ve got Haaland. You know his dad Alfie? The Leeds boy. Hopefully we are going to have him here.’ And I was like, oh wow, I haven’t heard much of him.”

The move, however, never materialized. According to Lennon, Everton’s then-owner Farhad Moshiri declined to approve the transfer fee. “I think he was 15 or 16 years old and, never seen him again. And I think they could have had him for two or three million. I think Moshiri didn’t sign off on that. And could you imagine? Erling Haaland would’ve signed for Everton,” the player said, reflecting on the weird possibility.

A stark contrast between Haaland and Everton’s paths

Since that missed opportunity (around 2015-2016), Everton’s fortunes have sharply diverged from Haaland’s meteoric rise. The Toffees have faced point deductions, relegation battles, and financial instability as they seek a new owner in the Friedkin Group.

Haaland, on the other hand, has thrived under Pep Guardiola, becoming one of the world’s most feared strikers. In the 2022-23 season, he broke the Premier League single-season goal record with 36 goals in 35 matches, playing a pivotal role in City’s Treble-winning campaign. So far, Haaland has tallied an astonishing 76 goals and 13 assists in 83 league appearances.

Haaland’s current form and City’s struggles

The 2024-25 season, however, has not been as smooth for Haaland or Manchester City. By his high standards, this campaign marks a dip in form. In his last six appearances across the Premier League and Champions League, Haaland has managed just one goal (against Nottingham Forest) and one assist—a stark contrast to his usual scoring rate.

Pep Guardiola recently addressed the situation, emphasizing that Haaland’s struggles are tied to the team’s overall performance rather than just the striker’s form. Still, with Haaland’s proven talent and work ethic, both player and team will be aiming to regain their dominance as the season progresses.