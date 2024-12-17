Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho‘s absence from Sunday’s Manchester derby against Manchester City sparked considerable speculation. The Argentinian-Spanish winger was omitted from the matchday squad, reportedly due to an internal investigation into leaks emanating from within the club.

According to The Sun, Manchester United launched an internal inquiry into recent leaks concerning team information. Garnacho is reportedly among those suspected of leaking information.

Manager Ruben Amorim was reportedly displeased that the starting lineup was revealed to the press and even to rival manager Pep Guardiola the night before the derby. He subsequently interrogated Garnacho and Amad Diallo, who scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory.

Amorim commented on the situation during the post-match press conference: “I know that story; I think it’s impossible to fix it; there are a lot of people at the club; the players talk to agents; it’s not a good thing.” However, he expressed belief that neither Diallo nor Garnacho were directly involved in the leak.

Focus on Garnacho’s brother

Social media users have implicated Garnacho’s brother, Roberto, as the source of the leak. While Roberto has not commented on the situation, the incident has caused significant internal disruption at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho’s absence from the Manchester derby highlights a significant internal issue within Manchester United. While no concrete evidence implicates him or his brother in the alleged leaks, the matter will have significant consequences for those found responsible. The investigation will likely play a pivotal role in defining the club’s internal dynamics going forward.