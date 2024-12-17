Marcus Rashford has found himself at the center of attention in recent days after coach Ruben Amorim decided to leave him out of Manchester United‘s squad for the derby against Manchester City. The decision, along with ongoing rumors about his future, prompted Rashford to speak out and address his current situation at the club.

Manager Amorim explained that the omission was based on Rashford’s recent performances, both in matches and in training, rather than any disciplinary issues. However, speculation surrounding the player’s future intensified, with many suggesting this could signal the end of his time at Old Trafford.

In an interview with journalist Henry Winter, Rashford responded to Amorim’s decision to exclude him from the derby. “It’s disheartening to be left out of a Derby, but it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on. It’s disappointing but I’m also someone as I’ve got older I can deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it. Or do my best the next time I’m available,” Rashford said.

Rashford has been with Manchester United since he was seven years old, forging a deep connection with the club. However, when asked about the growing rumors linking him with a potential January exit, the forward left the door open for a move: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.”

While Rashford has been a key player for United, one of the major turning points in his career has been his inability to surpass 20 goals in a single Premier League season—a milestone many expected him to reach, especially as one of the highest-paid players in the squad. His recent dip in form led to his omission not only from Amorim’s squad but also from the England national team.

Rashford confident he can turn things around

At 27, many consider a footballer’s physical peak to be behind them, but Marcus Rashford remains confident that his best years are still ahead. Despite reaching what is often seen as the prime age for a professional player, the Manchester United forward is determined to prove that his career is far from over.

“I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now. I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot, that’s helped me grow as a player and as a person. So I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years. I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen. I just try and keep a fine balance,” Rashford confidently stated.

Despite the challenges he’s faced, Rashford remains optimistic about the future. “100%. That’s my mentality,” he affirmed when asked if he believes his best years are still to come.

Rashford, eager to earn a spot in Amorim’s XI

Speculation about Rashford’s future at Manchester United has intensified under new manager Ruben Amorim, with some critics citing his perceived incompatibility with the Portuguese coach’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Despite struggling to make an impact in the seven games Amorim has overseen, Rashford remains determined to prove himself and earn his place in the starting lineup.

“I have traits to play in all three positions (on the left wing, as No. 9 or as No. 10). Some positions are more natural to me, some positions I have to train more and do a bit more tactical (work). The left 10 still suits me but you have to adapt your game. The biggest skill-set is adaptability. People might not see it but eventually they’ll see I’ve played in plenty of different positions under all the managers,” the player stated.