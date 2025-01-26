After months of speculation about his future, Neymar appears to be on the verge of making a highly anticipated return to his boyhood club, Santos, in Brazil. However, it remains unclear whether the deal will be structured as a loan until the end of the 2024-25 season or if the Brazilian star will terminate his contract with Al Hilal.

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League in 2023 as part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious project to elevate its soccer league, with the Brazilian being one of the marquee signings alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Despite signing a lucrative two-year, $220 million contract, Neymar has struggled to deliver on the expectations placed upon him.

An ACL injury sustained during a match against Uruguay in October 2023 sidelined Neymar for over a year. Upon his long-awaited return, he suffered a muscular injury that further hampered his contributions. With just one goal and three assists in seven matches over a span of 18 months, Al Hilal and coach Jorge Jesus decided to exclude Neymar from the Saudi Pro League roster, leaving the player to seek opportunities elsewhere for the remainder of his contract.

A new deal or contract termination?

With his Al Hilal contract set to expire in June 2025, questions have arisen over Neymar’s next steps. Will he remain tied to Al Hilal, or will he make a permanent move to Santos? All parties involved—Al Hilal, Santos, and Neymar himself—have reportedly reached a verbal agreement, though the specifics of the arrangement remain unresolved.

According to L’Equipe, Neymar is leaning toward terminating his contract with Al Hilal and joining an investment fund to acquire a stake in Santos. This financial arrangement would help the Brazilian club offer Neymar competitive wages. One of the motivations for terminating his contract lies in the likelihood of a significant salary reduction should Neymar continue with Al Hilal, following his underwhelming tenure in Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that the initial plan was for Neymar to join Santos on a loan deal. However, the possibility of a contract termination has gained traction. Despite leaving Al Hilal, Neymar is expected to maintain ties with Saudi Arabia, possibly serving as a 2034 World Cup ambassador alongside Ronaldo—a role that could be jeopardized depending on the terms of his departure.

As transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed, Neymar’s return to Santos appears imminent. A meeting between Neymar and Al Hilal is scheduled for Monday to finalize the deal’s details. Neymar’s departure would also free up significant financial resources for Al Hilal, allowing the club to target other marquee signings, including a potential deal for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ahead of the Club World Cup.