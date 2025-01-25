Inter Miami is making strategic moves ahead of the 2025 MLS season, starting with the acquisition of two new International Roster Slots. The club traded these slots from MLS rivals Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids, with a combined investment of $375,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). These decisions reflect the Herons’ intent to reshape their squad, potentially with high-profile signings, as they prepare to launch another bid for the elusive MLS Cup trophy.

In Major League Soccer, each team is allocated a set number of International Roster Slots, capped at 233 across the 29 clubs. While these slots are initially distributed equally, they can be traded between clubs. This system enables some teams, like Inter Miami, to stockpile slots and attract international talent.

By securing two additional slots this January, David Beckham’s side now has room to add new players from abroad, fueling speculation about potential marquee signings. The Herons’ pursuit of high-profile names has led to rumors about two global icons: Mohamed Salah and Neymar.

Mohamed Salah: Move from Anfield?

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, whose contract ends this summer, has emerged as a potential target. The Egyptian superstar has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, where Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays, but Inter Miami is reportedly monitoring his situation. A move to the MLS would unite Salah with Lionel Messi and offer a fresh chapter in his illustrious career.

According to previous reports, Inter Miami sees Salah as a key figure who could bolster the team’s attacking prowess while continuing to expand the global reach of the league.

Neymar: Dream ‘MSN’ reunion

Another name in the mix is Neymar, who has openly expressed interest in reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Neymar’s ties to Messi and their shared history at Barcelona make this prospect enticing for fans.

However, Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami’s new head coach, tempered expectations. Speaking to the press, the Argentine boss clarified: “We cannot talk about Neymar because we have nothing. Obviously, Neymar is a great player. Every coach in the world wants him, but at the moment, you know the MLS rules around the salary cap. So, for us, it’s impossible to think about him right now.”

While a Neymar transfer may not materialize immediately, the idea of such a reunion continues to fuel speculation despite the Santos return talk.

Building championship-worthy squad

The Herons’ focus on building a championship-worthy squad extends beyond high-profile signings, as they have also reinforced their roster with a blend of seasoned players and promising talents. For instance, Gonzalo Lujan, an Argentine defender with a solid track record, strengthens the defensive line.

In addition, Rocco Rios Novo, an Argentine-American goalkeeper, has been brought in to provide depth and stability in the net. To enhance their attacking options, Tadeo Allende joins the team on loan from Celta de Vigo, while veteran forward Fafa Picault, signed on a free transfer, brings valuable experience to the front line.

Furthermore, young midfielder Edison Azcona returns after a successful loan spell, adding further depth to the midfield. Along with these additions, the team enters 2025 under new leadership, with Javier Mascherano replacing Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as head coach. Mascherano’s strong rapport with Lionel Messi, combined with his wealth of experience, will be crucial in guiding the team through the challenges that lie ahead.