Beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: 9 icons playing their last World Cup in 2026

The 2026 World Cup carries a unique emotional weight beyond its historic three-nation format, serving as the farewell stage for the two most influential players of the 21st century: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While both will command the global spotlight throughout the competition, they are far from alone in bidding farewell to the world’s biggest stage.

Ronaldo arrives heading into what is arguably Portugal’s most promising World Cup cycle in recent memory, even if his own body is no longer operating at peak capacity at 41. Surrounded by a squad loaded with talent including Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes, the Selecao arrive as reigning UEFA Nations League champions after defeating Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the final, with the 2026 World Cup representing Ronaldo’s last realistic opportunity to claim the one trophy that has eluded him.

His legacy in the competition is already etched into the record books. Ronaldo holds the distinction of having scored in five different World Cup editions, a mark no other player in history has matched. With 22 appearances, eight goals and two assists across those campaigns, the 2026 edition will mark his sixth World Cup, a record he is expected to share with Messi.

As for the Argentine captain, he heads to North America carrying a responsibility no previous version of himself has had to bear: defending the title. Messi will turn 39 on June 24, right in the middle of the group stage, and with the 2030 World Cup arriving when he would be 42, this tournament is his farewell. He arrives as the player with the most World Cup appearances in history with 26, holding a record of 13 goals and eight assists, and with a realistic shot at chasing down Miroslav Klose’s all-time leading mark of 16 goals.

Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.

Luka Modric’s last World Cup

Luka Modric will also be taking his final bow on the world stage in 2026. Now 40, the Croatian legend is preparing for his fifth World Cup appearance, having featured in every edition since 2006 with the exception of South Africa 2010.

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Modric holds the record for most World Cup appearances in Croatian history with 18, surpassing Dario Simic’s previous mark of 11. With two goals and an assist across those tournaments, and having led Croatia to the final in 2018 and a semifinal in 2022, the midfielder is chasing one final memorable chapter on the game’s grandest stage.

Neymar’s last World Cup

Neymar will also be making what is widely expected to be his last World Cup appearance in 2026. After suffering an ACL injury in October 2023, the forward went more than two years without representing Brazil at international level due to persistent fitness issues, but has earned his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad at 34 to pursue what has been one of the defining ambitions of his career.

Making his World Cup debut as the host nation’s standout star in Brazil 2014, Neymar is set to appear at the tournament for the fourth time, having registered 13 appearances, eight goals and four assists. After falling agonizingly short in the semifinals in 2014 and the quarterfinals in 2018 and 2022, the Canarinha will be pushing to reach the final for the first time since 2002.

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Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Nicolas Otamendi’s last World Cup

Alongside Messi, Nicolas Otamendi stands as one of the defining veteran presences in Argentina’s squad, and 2026 will mark the end of his international journey as well. Having first appeared on the World Cup stage in 2010 and missing 2014, Otamendi became a cornerstone of Argentina’s golden era, winning two Copa Americas, the Finalissima and the World Cup.

The defender has already publicly stated that the tournament will be his last with the national team, with no farewell match planned after the fact, something that may still be considered for Messi. Across his World Cup career, Otamendi has appeared in 14 matches, contributing one assist and collecting five yellow cards.

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Fernando Muslera’s last World Cup

Fernando Muslera will also be stepping onto the World Cup stage for the final time. The Uruguayan icon, who served as a backup during Qatar 2022, has fought his way back into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans, with the veteran coach handing the 39-year-old one last opportunity to compete at a fifth World Cup.

Since his debut in 2010, when Uruguay reached the semifinals, Muslera has appeared in 16 World Cup matches, conceding 17 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

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Manuel Neuer’s last World Cup

Manuel Neuer, widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the sport, will also be playing his final World Cup. After an extended absence from the Germany national team following Euro 2024 where he announced his international retirement, Neuer is set to make his return following another standout season at Bayern Munich.

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The only remaining player from Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, the 40-year-old will be appearing at a fifth World Cup. He has played 19 matches between 2010 and 2022, conceding 16 goals and keeping seven clean sheets, and will be hoping to help Germany break through after early exits in each of the last two tournaments.

Manuel Neuer of Germany lifts the World Cup trophy.

Guillermo Ochoa’s last World Cup

Guillermo Ochoa will join Ronaldo and Messi in making history by competing at a sixth World Cup, though his first appearance came in Brazil 2014. Representing Mexico, the 40-year-old has played in 11 World Cup matches, conceding 12 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

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Head coach Javier Aguirre has already confirmed that Ochoa will start El Tri’s opening game against South Africa in what is sure to be an emotional occasion for the veteran keeper.

Kevin De Bruyne’s last World Cup

Kevin De Bruyne, 34, will also be making his final World Cup appearance in North America. A central figure in Belgium’s golden generation, De Bruyne has featured at every tournament since 2014, accumulating 13 appearances, two goals and four assists for the Red Devils.

Tim Ream’s last World Cup

At 38, Tim Ream will be savoring his second and final World Cup on home soil. Already 35 when he played all four of the USMNT’s matches at Qatar 2022, Ream remains a trusted figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, and the coach has confirmed that the veteran center back will wear the captain’s armband throughout the 2026 tournament.

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Craig Gordon’s last World Cup

Twenty-eight years after Scotland’s last World Cup appearance, iconic goalkeeper Craig Gordon will finally get the chance to experience it at 43 years old. After playing a key role in the team’s qualifying campaign, Gordon earned his place in the final roster and will now make history in more ways than one.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

His inclusion will see him surpass Colombia’s Faryd Mondragon as the second-oldest player ever to appear at a World Cup, a record currently held at the top by Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary, who performed at Russia 2018 at the age of 45.

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