After recovering from a long-term injury, Neymar‘s stint at Al Hilal appears to be nearing its conclusion following his exclusion from the Saudi Pro League’s shortlist. With less than six months remaining on his contract, reports indicate Neymar is prepared to terminate his deal with Al Hilal rather than pursue a loan move, paving the way for a return to his boyhood club Santos.

Speculation has intensified in recent weeks, with multiple sources suggesting it is only a matter of time before Neymar dons the Santos jersey again. Concerns had been raised about the club’s ability to finance Neymar’s substantial salary, but recent developments hint at an innovative resolution.

According to L’Equipe, Neymar intends to terminate his contract with Al Hilal, rejecting a proposed loan deal. The Saudi club had reportedly hoped to secure Neymar’s services through a temporary arrangement while planning for his continued tenure next season. However, the Brazilian star’s decision to opt for contract termination could alter those plans significantly.

Neymar signed a two-year, $220 million contract with Al Hilal in 2023. However, his time in Saudi Arabia has been far from fruitful. Limited by injuries, Neymar managed just seven appearances for the club, scoring one goal and providing three assists. The combination of underwhelming performances and a hefty salary seems to have strained the relationship between player and club, leading to this potential split.

Neymar’s dual role at Santos: Player and investor

Having recently earned promotion back to the Brasileirao Serie A, Santos remains financially limited and unable to match the salary Neymar commanded in Saudi Arabia. To bridge this gap, Neymar and his father, who also serves as his agent, are reportedly preparing to invest in the club.

As L’Equipe reports, Neymar and his father are expected to join an investment fund to acquire a stake in Santos. This arrangement would allow the club to provide more competitive financial terms, easing the termination of Neymar’s remaining five months under contract with Al Hilal.

Should this deal come to fruition, Neymar would not only return to the team where his career began but also assume a key role in its long-term project to get back to the top of South American soccer.