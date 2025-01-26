At 32 years old, Mohamed Salah continues to shine as one of the Premier League‘s most prolific forwards in recent years. With uncertainty surrounding his future and growing links to a potential move to Al Hilal, the Liverpool star has achieved another remarkable milestone in England’s top flight.

Salah’s contract situation has been a source of concern in recent months. With his current deal set to expire in June 2025, negotiations have reportedly stalled, sparking unease between the involved parties. Despite the off-field uncertainties, the Egyptian forward has remained focused on the pitch, cementing his legacy with another record-breaking achievement.

In Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town, Salah scored his 176th Premier League goal, surpassing Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (175) to claim seventh place on the league’s all-time goalscoring list. Among the top 10 scorers, Salah is the only active Premier League player, giving him ample opportunity to climb further up the rankings.

The forward now trails Frank Lampard (177), Sergio Aguero (184), Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208), Harry Kane (the only active player apart from Salah, with 213), and the league’s all-time leading scorer, Alan Shearer (260).

With 19 goals and 13 assists in just 22 games this Premier League season, Salah is on track to close the gap, with the potential to become the league’s highest-scoring foreign player, overtaking Aguero.

Salah draws Al Hilal’s attention amid contract uncertainty

Liverpool’s ongoing efforts to renew the contracts of key players—including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah—have drawn significant attention. Salah, in particular, has emerged as a primary target for Saudi Arabian clubs, with Al Hilal reportedly preparing a substantial bid for the Egyptian forward.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Al Hilal is planning a “huge offer” to sign Salah during the summer, potentially after his contract with Liverpool expires. The Saudi Pro League side is eager to secure Salah as a marquee signing, especially as their current star, Neymar, is reportedly considering terminating his contract.

The proposed deal includes a lucrative financial package and a three-year commitment, highlighting Al Hilal’s ambition to build a long-term project around Salah. With his future at Liverpool still in question, speculation over a move to Saudi Arabia continues to grow.