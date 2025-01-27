With Mohamed Salah‘s Liverpool contract nearing its expiration, speculation surrounding his future is intensifying. Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Hilal is emerging as a strong contender for his signature, particularly if Neymar departs. The timing and circumstances of this potential transfer are creating significant buzz.

According to Ben Jacobs, a prominent football journalist, Al-Hilal is prepared to make a significant push to sign a marquee player ahead of the Club World Cup.

Neymar‘s potential departure would free up additional budget, making a move for Salah a more realistic possibility. Jacobs also highlighted that the SPL plans to utilize FIFA’s “exceptional window” between June 1st and 10th, further fueling the speculation of a potential transfer. This suggests that Al-Hilal’s pursuit of Salah is far from hypothetical and gaining momentum.

Salah’s contract situation and Al-Hilal’s financial power

Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool is a key factor fueling this transfer talk. His current deal is expiring, making him a prime target for clubs with significant financial resources. Al-Hilal, known for its substantial spending power, is seemingly well-positioned to make a competitive offer.

It’s not the first time Salah has been linked to the Saudi club; previous reports have identified Al-Hilal as the most likely destination. The financial allure of the Saudi Pro League is also a significant factor in the persistent speculation surrounding a move to the Middle East.

KSA Sports channel pundit Khaled Al-Shenaif has added more fuel to the fire, expressing confidence that both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are close to joining Al-Hilal. His prediction adds significant weight to the growing rumors, hinting at a potentially imminent transfer. Al-Shenaif’s confidence suggests that significant progress has been made in negotiations and a potential agreement could be close.

Liverpool’s handling of Salah’s contract situation has contributed to the mounting speculation. Allowing their star player and captain to enter the final months of his contract has inevitably led to intense media scrutiny and transfer rumors.

While Liverpool’s current position in the league table is yet to be impacted directly, the speculation continues to impact team morale and the overall atmosphere around the club. The club’s perceived lack of proactive engagement in securing a contract renewal for their key player is a factor driving speculation.