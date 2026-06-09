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Neymar unlikely to face Morocco as Carlo Ancelotti receives new World Cup injury return timeline for Brazil star after fresh assessment

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar Junior and Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.
© Buda Mendes & Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior and Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, Neymar remains one of the biggest talking points surrounding Brazil’s preparations, as Carlo Ancelotti and the national team continue to monitor the forward’s recovery from a calf injury. While optimism has grown following the latest medical assessments, the chances of the superstar featuring in the opening match appear to be fading.

The Brazilian national team has already shown its strength during pre-tournament friendlies, but Neymar’s situation continues to dominate headlines. As the tournament draws closer, fresh evaluations have reportedly led Brazil’s coaching staff toward a revised plan regarding the captain’s return to competitive action.

Brazil received encouraging news after Neymar underwent a scheduled MRI examination earlier this week. The Santos forward has been recovering from a grade-two muscle injury in his right calf, suffered during a match on May 17.

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According to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the latest results confirmed that the rehabilitation process is progressing as expected. Medical staff believes the recovery remains within the original timeframe established when the injury was first diagnosed.

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“The athlete Neymar underwent an MRI scan this Monday. The examination showed good progress in his treatment, within the expected parameters. He will continue the recovery and physical preparation process planned by the Brazilian National Team’s medical staff.” That update has strengthened confidence inside the camp, even though caution remains the priority.

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Ancelotti refuses to take risks

Since taking charge of the national team, Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly emphasized the importance of having Neymar available when it matters most. The Italian coach included the veteran playmaker in his final 26-man World Cup squad despite concerns surrounding his fitness.

Brazil has already defeated Panama 6-2 and Egypt 2-1 without Neymar on the field. While those victories highlighted the squad’s attacking depth, Ancelotti knows the influence of the country’s all-time leading scorer could become crucial during the latter stages of the tournament.

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The coaching staff, therefore, appears unwilling to rush Neymar back before he is fully recovered. Doctors are reportedly following a carefully structured rehabilitation program designed to eliminate the risk of aggravating the injury.

Fresh assessment reveals new target date

While there had initially been hope that Neymar might recover quickly enough to make the bench against Morocco, recent evaluations have altered expectations.

According to reports from Globo Esporte and ESPN BrasilBrazil’s technical staff has effectively ruled out the possibility of Neymar featuring in the World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13. The latest examinations reportedly encouraged caution rather than accelerating the recovery process.

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Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

The new objective has now become much clearer. Brazil is targeting Neymar’s return for the second group-stage match against Haiti on June 19. Internally, the coaching staff believes that the timeline offers the best balance between protecting the player and giving him enough time to regain match sharpness before the knockout rounds.

The expectation is that Neymar will continue individualized training over the coming days before gradually returning to field work with teammates.

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