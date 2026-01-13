Neymar effect: Brazil star reportedly eyes Premier League exit for Serie A return ahead of 2026 World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup drawing closer, many players are considering career moves to put themselves in the best possible position with their national teams. One Premier League star could follow Neymar’s example and complete a return to Brazil’s Serie A.

“Lucas Paqueta asked to be left out of West Ham’s FA Cup tie against QPR and is keen to join Flamengo this month,” The Guardian reported on Tuesday. Regarding the reasons behind this potential move, the report points to off-field factors: “The midfielder has grown disillusioned with life in England and wants to return to his homeland.”

Over the course of the season, Paqueta has played 19 matches for the Hammers across the Premier League and the EFL Cup, scoring five goals and providing one assist. His importance to the team is underlined by the fact that he has started every match he has played this season.

“West Ham are aware of the 28-year-old’s unhappiness but wary of selling him before the end of the season,” The Guardian added. “Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are 18th in the Premier League before visiting Tottenham on Saturday and regard Paqueta as a key asset in their fight against relegation.”

West Ham United’s difficult situation this season makes it even harder to imagine the club being willing to part with a key player. They endured a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign and are currently in the relegation zone with 14 points, seven behind Nottingham Forest, their closest rivals.

How much is Paqueta worth?

Lucas Paqueta’s reported desire to leave West Ham United and return to his home country is not the only factor that could make the move a reality. Flamengo, one of the most powerful clubs in South America, appear determined to bring the midfielder back.

According to The Guardian, the Brazilian club submitted an initial bid of around $40 million to West Ham United, which was rejected on Monday. Unsatisfied with that response, they are now preparing a second offer of more than $45 million in hopes of reaching an agreement.

The World Cup is a major goal for Paqueta

After missing Carlo Ancelotti’s first squad call-up in June 2025, Lucas Paqueta earned a return to the Brazil national team during the September international break, and was again selected in October and November.

Even so, the attacking midfielder does not currently appear to be a top priority in the coach’s plans. He faces stiff competition for a spot from players with similar profiles and positions, such as Rodrygo, Matheus Cunha and even Neymar. As a result, a move from West Ham United to Flamengo, widely considered the strongest club in Brazil, could help him gain ground in that battle ahead of the 2026 World Cup.