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Neymar fuels Lionel Messi MLS reunion talk with cryptic hint about possible Cincinnati move as Santos problems grow

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar and Lionel Messi were teammates at Paris Saint-Germain between 2021 and 2023.
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesNeymar and Lionel Messi were teammates at Paris Saint-Germain between 2021 and 2023.

Neymar’s future has become one of soccer’s most intriguing storylines after fresh reports linked him with a possible move to MLS. With Lionel Messi already starring in the United States, speculation has naturally grown over whether the Brazilian icon could soon follow and create another chapter in their shared history.

The Santos captain remains under contract in Brazil until December 2026, yet interest from Cincinnati has added a new layer of uncertainty. As his current club battles inconsistency, Neymar’s comments have only deepened the mystery surrounding what comes next.

Recent reports claim that FC Cincinnati has contacted the star’s representatives to explore whether a move to MLS could be possible. Those discussions are said to be at an early stage, with the American club first trying to understand if the player would even consider such a transfer.

That cautious approach makes sense. Neymar remains one of the biggest names in world soccer, and any attempt to sign him would involve complex financial planning, squad rules, and long-term commitment.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

Neymar Junior of Santos.

The Orange and Blue have shown ambition in recent seasons and reportedly see themselves as a destination for elite talent. Bringing in Neymar would instantly become one of the most significant moves in MLS history.

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What did Neymar say about his future?

The most talked-about element of the story is Neymar’s own reaction to the rumors. Rather than confirming or denying anything, he offered a measured and cautious stance that kept every possibility open. “I honestly don’t know, he told ESPN Brasil when asked about a possible move in the next transfer window.

He then offered a stronger clue about his immediate future. “I have a contract with Santos until the end of the year, and I intend to see it through.” Those words suggest that while nothing is guaranteed beyond this season, his current focus remains with Santos rather than an immediate departure.

Lionel Messi and Neymar of Barcelona celebrate against PSG in 2017.

Lionel Messi and Neymar of Barcelona celebrate against PSG in 2017.

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Why a Messi reunion is being discussed

Any Neymar-to-MLS rumor naturally leads to talk of Lionel Messi. The pair dazzled together at Barcelona and later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain, forming one of the most recognizable partnerships of the modern era.

This time, however, a reunion could come in a different form. Instead of sharing a dressing room, the 34-year-old Brazilian could potentially face the Argentine superstar’s Inter Miami as a rival if he joins another MLS side.

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While transfer rumors grow, life at Santos has been complicated. The veteran has endured uneven results, and frustration recently spilled over after a disappointing draw that saw fans boo the team. Neymar even became involved in a tense exchange with a supporter after the match.

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