Salah replacement plans on hold as Liverpool reportedly focus on more urgent issues amid Konate uncertainty

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Mohamed Salah’s future has sparked significant debate, with many anticipating that the Egyptian star will depart the club at the season’s end. Despite this, Liverpool reportedly opted to pause their search for a replacement forward. Instead, the Reds are prioritizing other objectives for the 2026–27 season, particularly given the contractual uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, negotiations between Liverpool and Ibrahima Konaté over a contract renewal have stalled in recent weeks and appear unlikely to reach a definitive agreement. As a result, the Reds have decided to shift their approach in the summer transfer market, moving away from searching for a replacement for Mohamed Salah and instead prioritizing reinforcements in the defensive line ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Not only does Konaté’s uncertainty complicate matters for Liverpool, but the contractual situations of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez do as well. Both stars see their current deals expire in 2027, forcing the club to look for genuine reinforcements with the team’s long-term future in mind. In this context, Marc Guéhi reportedly remains the top priority, although more players could be added to the list in the coming months.

Liverpool have reportedly delayed signing a replacement for Mohamed Salah, it does not secure his continuity in the team ahead of the 2026-27 season. According to David Ornstein’s reports at The Athletic, the Reds have decided to keep him until the end of the season and then analyze his future. Nonetheless, coach Arne Slot might not receive another right winger, as Harvey Elliot, Dominik Szoboszlai, and even Alexander Isak could cover his spot.

Liverpool&#039;s Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

Liverpool reportedly decided on January transfers amid Bradley’s injury

Despite winning the Premier League title last season, Liverpool are not experiencing the best of seasons currently. They have struggled with inconsistency and faced serious injuries to key players. In addition to Alexander Isak’s injury, Connor Bradley recently sustained a knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Given these challenges, the Reds have already made a decision about signing additional players in January 2026.

Mohamed Salah set to lose a teammate: Liverpool star has reportedly expressed desire to leave the team towards Juventus

see also

Mohamed Salah set to lose a teammate: Liverpool star has reportedly expressed desire to leave the team towards Juventus

Far from signing stars, the Reds have signed Mor Talla Ndiaye from Amitie for $1.3 million. He is only 18 years old. Along with him, they have reached a preliminary agreement for Noah Adekoya from Burnley U-19, who will play with the U-21 team. In addition, David Ornstein reports in The Athletic that Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement for Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Vienna.

While this suggests they will continue to pursue signings in the coming weeks, the Reds have decided not to seek a star signing to replace Bradley at right back, reports The Athletic. Instead, Jeremie Frimpong or Dominik Szoboszlai will be responsible for filling this position throughout the season. Additionally, they will not make any offers for Marc Guéhi, hoping to reach an agreement for him to arrive as a free agent in the 2026-27 season.

Mohamed Salah achieves what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't so quickly: Egypt star reaches international milestone as AFCON sparks 2026 FIFA World Cup hype

With the 2026 World Cup looming on the horizon, the Egyptian captain finds himself at the intersection of team ambition and personal history—inevitably inviting comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two modern benchmarks of international greatness.

Mohamed Salah set to lose a teammate: Liverpool star has reportedly expressed desire to leave the team towards Juventus

Despite his previous indications of wanting to leave Liverpool, Mohamed Salah plans to stay with the team until the end of the season. However, one of his teammates is expected to exit to Juventus in the coming weeks, potentially complicating his own departure in the summer of 2026.

Mohamed Salah and Egypt get 2026 FIFA World Cup boost: Belgium faces upsetting setback as Napoli makes shock decision on Kevin De Bruyne

Mohamed Salah’s relentless march toward another World Cup cycle has taken an unexpected turn, one shaped not by Egypt’s own preparations but by developments elsewhere in European soccer.

USMNT star Timothy Weah speaks out on 2026 World Cup ticket cost controversy

After the controversy over the high prices, USMNT star Timothy Weah turned into one of the first public voices to speak out over the 2026 World Cup tickets.

