Throughout the 2025–26 season, Mohamed Salah’s future has sparked significant debate, with many anticipating that the Egyptian star will depart the club at the season’s end. Despite this, Liverpool reportedly opted to pause their search for a replacement forward. Instead, the Reds are prioritizing other objectives for the 2026–27 season, particularly given the contractual uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, negotiations between Liverpool and Ibrahima Konaté over a contract renewal have stalled in recent weeks and appear unlikely to reach a definitive agreement. As a result, the Reds have decided to shift their approach in the summer transfer market, moving away from searching for a replacement for Mohamed Salah and instead prioritizing reinforcements in the defensive line ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Not only does Konaté’s uncertainty complicate matters for Liverpool, but the contractual situations of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez do as well. Both stars see their current deals expire in 2027, forcing the club to look for genuine reinforcements with the team’s long-term future in mind. In this context, Marc Guéhi reportedly remains the top priority, although more players could be added to the list in the coming months.

Liverpool have reportedly delayed signing a replacement for Mohamed Salah, it does not secure his continuity in the team ahead of the 2026-27 season. According to David Ornstein’s reports at The Athletic, the Reds have decided to keep him until the end of the season and then analyze his future. Nonetheless, coach Arne Slot might not receive another right winger, as Harvey Elliot, Dominik Szoboszlai, and even Alexander Isak could cover his spot.

Liverpool reportedly decided on January transfers amid Bradley’s injury

Despite winning the Premier League title last season, Liverpool are not experiencing the best of seasons currently. They have struggled with inconsistency and faced serious injuries to key players. In addition to Alexander Isak’s injury, Connor Bradley recently sustained a knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Given these challenges, the Reds have already made a decision about signing additional players in January 2026.

Far from signing stars, the Reds have signed Mor Talla Ndiaye from Amitie for $1.3 million. He is only 18 years old. Along with him, they have reached a preliminary agreement for Noah Adekoya from Burnley U-19, who will play with the U-21 team. In addition, David Ornstein reports in The Athletic that Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement for Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Vienna.

While this suggests they will continue to pursue signings in the coming weeks, the Reds have decided not to seek a star signing to replace Bradley at right back, reports The Athletic. Instead, Jeremie Frimpong or Dominik Szoboszlai will be responsible for filling this position throughout the season. Additionally, they will not make any offers for Marc Guéhi, hoping to reach an agreement for him to arrive as a free agent in the 2026-27 season.