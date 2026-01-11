Trending topics:
2026 World Cup: Neymar Jr. reportedly open to a role change with Brazil to secure a spot under Carlo Ancelotti

By Daniel Villar Pardo

© Pedro Vilela/Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr while playing with Brazil and Carlo Ancelotti.

Neymar Jr. has struggled to remain in full physical condition, stringing together numerous inconsistencies throughout 2025. The veteran has even had to undergo meniscus surgery, raising serious doubts about his participation in the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old star remains highly motivated to secure his place on Carlo Ancelotti’s roster, showing openness to a change of role within Brazil.

According to UOL Esporte, Neymar Jr. remains quite optimistic about securing a spot on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster, as he knows it depends solely on his performances. Additionally, the veteran is reportedly open to becoming a ‘luxury’ substitute, accepting a secondary role for the first time in his national team career, while aiming to be a key presence in the locker room through his experience and leadership.

Even though Carlo Ancelotti has not yet called up Neymar Jr. to the national team since becoming Brazil’s coach, he has always been open to the possibility. However, the Italian has made it clear that the 33-year-old must be in peak physical condition, something he has failed to achieve for several years. Now, Neymar’s continued presence at Santos FC brings him closer to this goal, as he is one of the team’s pillars alongside Gabriel Barbosa.

Far from Raphinha or Rodrygo being his competition, Neymar seeks to prove to Ancelotti that he can compete directly with Lucas Paqueta to secure his place in the rotation. However, the veteran does not have an easy task, as the 28-year-old star is a starter at West Ham United. Despite this, the 33-year-old star’s main task is to regain his best physical form, as he has proven to be a game-changer in terms of talent.

Neymar Jr. of Santos makes an attempt on target in front of Joao Marcelo and Fagner of Cruzeiro.

Neymar Jr. seems to be returning to his best form at Santos

Neymar Jr.’s return to Santos FC did not start as expected. He struggled to find physical consistency or make a significant impact on the team. Despite contending with a meniscus injury, the veteran played a crucial role by scoring goals and providing assists, which helped the club avoid relegation and secure a place in the Copa Sudamericana. Consequently, the 33-year-old star renewed his contract through December 2026, aiming to regain his best form.

Neymar under the spotlight following Brazil star’s bold claim: ‘We need him for the World Cup’

Neymar under the spotlight following Brazil star’s bold claim: ‘We need him for the World Cup’

Far from facing an easy task, Neymar Jr. must regain his competitive rhythm following meniscus surgery, with his return projected for early February 2026. As a result, he will have only a limited number of matches to convince Carlo Ancelotti to consider him for Brazil’s March friendlies ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Still, if the veteran manages to maintain the level he showed prior to his surgery, he will have a strong chance of reaching the anticipated tournament.

