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Neymar at risk of possible record-breaking 12-game ban in definitive 2026 World Cup hopes blow under Carlo Ancelotti, reason revealed

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Neymar Junior of Santos.
© Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos.

Neymar finds himself at the center of fresh uncertainty just as his push for a return to the Brazil national team intensifies under Carlo Ancelotti. The Santos star is battling to prove his fitness and form, yet a new controversy threatens to derail his progress at a crucial moment. Reports now suggest Neymar could face a record-breaking suspension ranging from five to 12 matches, a development that could severely impact his World Cup ambitions.

The situation is delicate for both the player and the Brazil national team, with the club relying on Neymar’s creativity while the national setup evaluates its final options. Having already been left out of recent selections, the 34-year-old’s margin for error has become extremely narrow. Every performance, and now every off-field incident, carries significant weight in determining his international future.

Neymar’s return to Santos was initially seen as a chance to rebuild momentum after injury setbacks and inconsistent spells abroad. His performances had started to show promise, including a strong display in a 2-0 win over Remo, where he played a decisive role in attack. The club appeared more dynamic and dangerous with him on the pitch, reinforcing his importance.

However, the positive narrative quickly shifted after the final whistle, as attention turned away from his performance and toward his post-match behavior. The Brazilian’s visible frustration with officiating decisions became the focal point, overshadowing what should have been a step forward in his comeback. Instead of strengthening his case for a national team return, the episode introduced new uncertainty.

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The reason behind the potential ban

The controversy stems from Neymar’s comments directed at referee Savio Pereira Sampaio following the match. Speaking after the game, the forward did not hold back in his criticism, expressing anger over a late yellow card that will already rule him out of the next fixture. “It’s very unfair because I was fouled from behind,” Neymar said. “It wasn’t the first time… I only went over to complain to him, and I was booked straight away.”

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He continued his criticism, adding: “That’s Savio for you; he woke up kind of ‘on his period’ and came onto the pitch in that state. He wants to be the star of the match, he’s incredibly disrespectful to the players, he doesn’t talk, he doesn’t discuss anything, he’s the kind of guy who dictates the game, who wants to control everything. He needs to learn to manage that; it’s disrespectful.”

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The remarks quickly sparked backlash, with critics pointing out the nature of his language and calling for disciplinary action. As per ESPN Brasil, authorities are now expected to review the incident, with the possibility of a significant suspension under existing regulations.

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During his post-match interview, Neymar remarked “de chico” while giggling. ESPN Brazil claims that “de chico” comes from “chiqueiro,” which means “pigsty,” and alludes to a period of time when menstruation was seen to be dirty and unclean.

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Precedents suggest harsh punishment

Brazilian soccer has previously taken a strict stance on similar cases, and that precedent could prove decisive in Neymar’s situation. The report mentioned Bragantino defender Gustavo Marques as a recent example, who received a 12-match ban for remarks deemed discriminatory toward a female referee, setting a benchmark for potential punishment.

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This precedent raises the likelihood that Neymar could face a similarly severe sanction, especially given the widespread reaction to his comments. Even before any additional punishment is confirmed, he is already suspended for the next match due to card accumulation. The cumulative effect could drastically limit his playing time in the coming weeks.

The timing of this controversy could not be worse for the Santos ace, who is fighting to secure a place in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup. Having not represented the national team since 2023, he is already playing catch-up compared to other attacking options. A prolonged absence from competitive matches could effectively end his chances of convincing Ancelotti.

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