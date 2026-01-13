Cristiano Ronaldo’s effect fading? World Cup winner reportedly working on exit from SPL to return to Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo became the face of soccer in Saudi Arabia following his arrival at Al Nassr in 2022, helping spark a wave of high-profile moves from Europe to the Middle East. However, the momentum generated by his signing may be facing a significant test, as a World Cup winner is now reportedly exploring an exit from the Saudi Pro League in favor of a return to Europe.

Since Ronaldo’s move in December 2022, Saudi Arabia has launched an aggressive investment strategy aimed at elevating its domestic league, first by luring elite players with lucrative contracts to boost global interest and broadcast revenue. Still, one of the marquee names who followed Ronaldo to the region now appears close to heading back to Europe.

According to The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell, N’Golo Kanté is in discussions over a potential return to Europe, with Fenerbahçe emerging as a leading destination. The French midfielder’s contract with Al Ittihad is set to expire at the end of the season, and with no extension agreed upon, the Turkish club has moved to capitalize during the winter transfer window.

Alongside Karim Benzema and Moussa Diaby, Kanté has been a cornerstone of Al Ittihad’s project, helping the club capture both the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League title and the Saudi King Cup. Despite his continued importance as the club attempts to climb back toward the top of the standings, currently sitting sixth in the 2025-26 SPL, it remains unclear whether Al Ittihad would be willing to let the 2018 World Cup winner depart midway through the campaign.

Fenerbahçe have already been active in the market, securing a loan deal for Jhon Durán from Al Nassr and adding Marco Asensio, Fred, and Cenk Tosun to the squad. With sporting director Devin Özek leading negotiations, the Turkish side is reportedly confident it can reach an agreement for Kanté.

After failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Fenerbahçe are competing in the Europa League, where they currently sit 12th in the playoff standings, while also holding second place in the Turkish Süper Lig, three points behind Galatasaray. If a deal is finalized in time, Kanté could make his debut in a high-profile Europa League clash against Aston Villa on January 22 at Chobani Stadium in Turkey.

Foreign players and the decision to leave SPL

Much like the “Lionel Messi effect” in MLS, Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League has played a pivotal role in accelerating the sport’s growth in the country. Still, several players once positioned as long-term cornerstones of the league have begun to attract renewed interest from European clubs.

One prominent example is João Cancelo, the Portuguese fullback who returned to FC Barcelona on loan during the winter transfer window. Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves represents another case, with the Portugal international, in a contract situation similar to Kanté’s, reportedly drawing interest from Manchester United.

Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento was also close to completing a move to West Ham United before a red card to starting keeper Nawaf Al Aqidi stalled negotiations. Kanté now joins a growing list of foreign players whose futures appear increasingly tied to Europe rather than a prolonged stay in Saudi Arabia, despite the league’s continued global push under a project headlined by Ronaldo, who remains under contract with Al Nassr through June 2027.