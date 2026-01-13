Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s effect fading? World Cup winner reportedly working on exit from SPL to return to Europe

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the face of soccer in Saudi Arabia following his arrival at Al Nassr in 2022, helping spark a wave of high-profile moves from Europe to the Middle East. However, the momentum generated by his signing may be facing a significant test, as a World Cup winner is now reportedly exploring an exit from the Saudi Pro League in favor of a return to Europe.

Since Ronaldo’s move in December 2022, Saudi Arabia has launched an aggressive investment strategy aimed at elevating its domestic league, first by luring elite players with lucrative contracts to boost global interest and broadcast revenue. Still, one of the marquee names who followed Ronaldo to the region now appears close to heading back to Europe.

According to The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell, N’Golo Kanté is in discussions over a potential return to Europe, with Fenerbahçe emerging as a leading destination. The French midfielder’s contract with Al Ittihad is set to expire at the end of the season, and with no extension agreed upon, the Turkish club has moved to capitalize during the winter transfer window.

Alongside Karim Benzema and Moussa Diaby, Kanté has been a cornerstone of Al Ittihad’s project, helping the club capture both the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League title and the Saudi King Cup. Despite his continued importance as the club attempts to climb back toward the top of the standings, currently sitting sixth in the 2025-26 SPL, it remains unclear whether Al Ittihad would be willing to let the 2018 World Cup winner depart midway through the campaign.

Ngolo Kante of Al Ittihad.

Ngolo Kante of Al Ittihad.

Fenerbahçe have already been active in the market, securing a loan deal for Jhon Durán from Al Nassr and adding Marco Asensio, Fred, and Cenk Tosun to the squad. With sporting director Devin Özek leading negotiations, the Turkish side is reportedly confident it can reach an agreement for Kanté.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers worst losing streak for the second time in career: Has Lionel Messi ever lost three consecutive games so far?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers worst losing streak for the second time in career: Has Lionel Messi ever lost three consecutive games so far?

After failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Fenerbahçe are competing in the Europa League, where they currently sit 12th in the playoff standings, while also holding second place in the Turkish Süper Lig, three points behind Galatasaray. If a deal is finalized in time, Kanté could make his debut in a high-profile Europa League clash against Aston Villa on January 22 at Chobani Stadium in Turkey.

Foreign players and the decision to leave SPL

Much like the “Lionel Messi effect” in MLS, Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League has played a pivotal role in accelerating the sport’s growth in the country. Still, several players once positioned as long-term cornerstones of the league have begun to attract renewed interest from European clubs.

One prominent example is João Cancelo, the Portuguese fullback who returned to FC Barcelona on loan during the winter transfer window. Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves represents another case, with the Portugal international, in a contract situation similar to Kanté’s, reportedly drawing interest from Manchester United.

Advertisement

Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento was also close to completing a move to West Ham United before a red card to starting keeper Nawaf Al Aqidi stalled negotiations. Kanté now joins a growing list of foreign players whose futures appear increasingly tied to Europe rather than a prolonged stay in Saudi Arabia, despite the league’s continued global push under a project headlined by Ronaldo, who remains under contract with Al Nassr through June 2027.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Karim Benzema under the spotlight as his Saudi Pro League future with Al Ittihad is discussed

Karim Benzema under the spotlight as his Saudi Pro League future with Al Ittihad is discussed

Al Ittihad forward Karim Benzema must decide his future in the Saudi Pro League.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly eye Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich teammate in potential free-agent move

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly eye Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich teammate in potential free-agent move

Although Massimiliano Allegri has improved AC Milan's overall performance, they are still struggling to find their best form. In light of this, the Rossoneri are looking to reinforce Christian Pulisic with Harry Kane's teammate from Bayern Munich as a free agent.

Neymar effect: Brazil star reportedly eyes Premier League exit for Serie A return ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar effect: Brazil star reportedly eyes Premier League exit for Serie A return ahead of 2026 World Cup

A Premier League star could follow in the footsteps of Neymar and return to Brazil’s Serie A with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in mind.

Salah replacement plans on hold as Liverpool reportedly focus on more urgent issues amid Konate uncertainty

Salah replacement plans on hold as Liverpool reportedly focus on more urgent issues amid Konate uncertainty

While Mohamed Salah's future remains in doubt, Liverpool reportedly aren't prioritizing signing a replacement for the Egyptian star. Instead, the Reds are targeting other players amid the uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo