Christian Pulisic has become a vital force for Milan, delivering game-changing performances and proving himself as one of the most decisive players in Europe. The American winger has embraced the role of ‘Captain America’ for the Rossoneri, stepping up in the biggest moments.

While Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez may have grabbed headlines with their goals, it was the 26-year-old who walked away with the Man of the Match award after a decisive performance against Empoli. What’s more, when he entered the game from the bench, Milan had been struggling, and the three points were crucial.

Pulisic wasted no time making an impact—first delivering a pinpoint cross for Leao’s header and then providing the assist for Gimenez’s debut goal. This latest display was another reminder of his importance to the Rossoneri and why some fans are now calling for a section of San Siro to be named after him.

In fact, the former Chelsea ace is in the best form of his career. Last season, he set personal records with 15 goals and nine assists, but this year, he’s on track to surpass those numbers, already tallying 12 goals and seven assists. His influence in Serie A has been remarkable, and his playmaking abilities have set him apart.

His performances have turned him into a fan favorite, with many supporters believing he should be considered on par with Leao in importance to the team. “He’s been our best or most effective player—extremely deserved,” one fan wrote on Reddit. Another added, “Pay the man. Name a section of San Siro after him”, as a clear sign of immense respect from the supporters.

Premier League giants take notice – but Pulisic decides his future

Pulisic’s form, however, has not gone unnoticed. According to previous reports from England, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and West Ham have been monitoring him, each looking to bolster their attack.

Manchester United’s manager Ruben Amorim is said to view Pulisic as ‘an upgrade’ while Liverpool—despite their attacking depth—is preparing for a potential Mohamed Salah departure. Arsenal, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency on the left flank and is being urged to invest in a quality signing.

Despite these links, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that the USMNT star is one step away from signing a contract extension with Milan until 2029, with a salary of €5 million per year. This news has thrilled Milan fans, with many praising Pulisic’s professionalism and commitment. “Deserved. He earned it,” one fan commented, while another insisted, “Give him €7 million!”