Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has surprisingly named Toni Kroos as the club’s “signing of the century,” a choice that overshadows other legendary players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, and Karim Benzema.

While Pérez has overseen the signings of numerous world-class players during his tenure, including Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and many others, his selection of Kroos highlights his emphasis on value for money and the German midfielder’s exceptional contributions to the club’s success.

Volker Struth, Kroos‘s agent, revealed Pérez’s reasoning behind this selection, emphasizing Kroos’s “unbeatable value for money.” This assessment is supported by Kroos’s remarkable achievements during his time at Real Madrid, contributing to an impressive 21 trophies, including four La Liga titles and five Champions League victories.

Pérez’s praise underscores the significant impact Kroos had on the team and his consistent high performance. The significant amount of silverware accumulated under Kroos’s leadership further demonstrates his importance to the team and validates Pérez’s high regard for the player.

A respectful farewell to a Real Madrid legend

Following Kroos’s announcement of his retirement after Euro 2024, Pérez paid tribute to the midfielder, describing him as “one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid.” Pérez even attempted to persuade Kroos to extend his contract, though ultimately respecting his decision to retire at his peak.

This highlights the deep respect between Pérez and Kroos and reinforces the significant contribution the player made to the club’s success. The respectful manner in which Pérez approached Kroos’s retirement decision and subsequent acknowledgement of his contribution to the club further reinforces the high regard in which Kroos is held.