Christian Pulisic could return from 2026 World Cup to major crisis as Milan faces crucial deadline to avoid surprising 2026-27 Serie A season exclusion threat

While Christian Pulisic prepares to lead the United States national team at the 2026 World Cup, his club future is unfolding against the backdrop of remarkable uncertainty in Italy. The American forward arrives at the tournament determined to help the USMNT make a deep run on home soil, but events surrounding Milan have created a storm that is impossible to ignore.

The Italian giant has entered one of the most turbulent periods in its recent history. Following a disappointing campaign and a dramatic restructuring of its leadership, the Rossoneri now find themselves scrambling to restore order while concerns grow about the club’s readiness for the 2026-27 season.

Pulisic heads into the World Cup carrying renewed confidence after ending a lengthy scoring drought during the United States‘ friendly victory over Senegal. The winger contributed both a goal and an assist, providing a timely boost before the biggest tournament of his career.

Away from international duty, however, Milan remains trapped in uncertainty. Several senior figures have already departed, key decisions remain unresolved, and players across the squad reportedly have little clarity regarding the direction of the project.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on prior a Serie A match

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the situation has become so chaotic that many players are unsure who they should even contact regarding their futures. Agents seeking information about potential transfers have reportedly found themselves without clear points of communication inside the club structure.

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The leadership vacuum creating concern

The current crisis stems from Milan’s decision to remove several high-ranking figures following the conclusion of the season. Former head coach Massimiliano Allegri, CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada all left their positions in a sweeping overhaul. The move effectively reset the entire organizational structure.

While ownership viewed the changes as necessary to begin a new era, the immediate aftermath has left several of the club’s most important positions vacant. Thus, acting responsibilities have temporarily been handed to the interim CEO, Massimo Calvelli, while owner Gerry Cardinale and senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic continue searching for long-term solutions.

Ibrahimovic headlines the list of analysts

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The uncertainty has extended beyond the boardroom. Coaching candidates have reportedly been approached, but progress has been slower than expected, adding further anxiety ahead of preseason preparations.

The crucial deadline explained

The most significant development emerged when Italian soccer authorities reportedly contacted Milan regarding an important administrative requirement.

According to Corriere della Sera and other Italian reports, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) recently reminded the club that it must submit the necessary documentation required for registration in the 2026-27 Serie A season by June 16. The paperwork includes confirmation of key organizational positions such as the head coach, sporting director, technical director, and other senior management roles.

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Because many of those positions remain unfilled following the recent overhaul, the reminder has attracted widespread attention. “Milan has until June 16 to file the paperwork to register for the new season,” Corriere della Sera’s report indicates regarding the federation’s warning.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Exclusion fears – Overstated or grim reality?

Multiple reports emphasize that the federation’s reminder is largely procedural. Clubs routinely submit documentation near deadlines, particularly during periods of restructuring. Milan remains financially stable and continues to meet the fundamental sporting and economic requirements needed to compete in Serie A.

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The primary issue centers on administrative completeness rather than financial viability. Corriere della Sera adds that sources familiar with the situation believe the club will almost certainly satisfy the requirements before the deadline arrives. What’s more, the report noted that Milan could even designate interim figures if necessary to ensure compliance while longer-term appointments are finalized.