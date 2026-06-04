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Christian Pulisic backed by Gerry Cardinale as AC Milan reportedly make USMNT star untouchable

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Christian Pulisic began the 2025–26 season as AC Milan‘s best player. However, he suffered a notable drop in form during the second half of the campaign. As a result, his future appeared very much up in the air, with no progress on a contract renewal and no concrete interest from the Premier League. Despite this, the Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale has reportedly decided to back the USMNT star, granting him ‘untouchable’ status.

According to Nicolò Schira, via X, formerly Twitter, Gerry Cardinale, AC Milan’s owner, has decided to classify Christian Pulisic as a key player in the club’s sporting project, making him untouchable. As a result, the Rossoneri appear determined to trigger the additional year in his contract, but will then seek to improve his contractual terms. However, negotiations are expected to take place after the 2026 World Cup.

Despite not having the best end to the season, Pulisic has proven to be one of the most versatile players. Not only can he play on both wings, but also as an attacking midfielder. Whether with Oliver Glasner or Mauricio Pochettino, he will have no problems fitting into any playing system. In addition, Christian has made it clear that he wishes to continue, but under a winning sporting project, something they are already seeking in the summer of 2026.

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If he shines at the 2026 World Cup, Christian Pulisic could once again attract the attention of Premier League clubs. However, the USMNT star could prioritize staying with the Rossoneri, as he has the backing to be a cornerstone of the project. In addition, Gerry Cardinale is reportedly open to offering him a salary of €6 million per season, something that could convince him to remain in Serie A.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Christian Pulisic may benefit from AC Milan’s upgraded roster

While AC Milan tried to bet on the consistency of Massimiliano Allegri, he failed to get the best out of the roster, ultimately being dismissed. However, they seem determined to strengthen the sporting project, betting on a new head coach and a new sporting director. While neither of them has been chosen yet, Christian Pulisic appears set to have a more promising roster to recover his shine once again.

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Without a world-class center forward and having to cover the departure of Luka Modrić, the Rossoneri enter the summer transfer market with many positions to fill. In addition, both Mauricio Pochettino and Oliver Glasner favor a back four, so they will need a world-class full-back. Without the full staff in place yet, few moves can be made. Nevertheless, AC Milan aim to reboost Pulisic with a more competitive roster.

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