Christian Pulisic ends 2026 goal drought but receives sobering 2026 World Cup reminder from USMNT great Tim Howard: ‘He is not living on this planet’

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup enters its final days, Christian Pulisic finds himself back in the spotlight for two very different reasons. The Milan forward finally ended a frustrating scoring drought, but even that positive moment was followed by a sobering reminder from former United States goalkeeper Tim Howard about the expectations that come with being the face of the national team.

For the United States national team, confidence is building at the perfect time. Yet while Pulisic’s long-awaited goal against Senegal provided relief ahead of the tournament, it also sparked a wider conversation about pressure, leadership, and what will be expected from him once the World Cup begins on home soil.

The breakthrough arrived during the USMNT’s 3-2 friendly victory over Senegal. Pulisic had gone nearly five months without finding the net for either club or country. His previous goal came for Milan in a Serie A victory over Hellas Verona on December 28, while his last international goal had arrived back in November 2024 against Jamaica.

Against Senegal, however, the 27-year-old delivered exactly the kind of performance supporters wanted to see before the World Cup. After creating the opening goal for Sergino Dest with a perfectly weighted assist, Pulisic added a goal of his own in the 20th minute.

Receiving a clever pass from Ricardo Pepi, he rounded goalkeeper Mory Diaw before calmly finishing from a tight angle to give the United States national team a 2-0 advantage. “I have played really well in recent months, but all everyone seems to care about is goals,” Pulisic said afterward. “Hopefully, we can stop talking about it. We’ve got big games ahead, and I’ve got to be ready.”

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Timely boost before World Cup

The goal could hardly have arrived at a better moment. With the World Cup opener against Paraguay rapidly approaching, questions had begun to emerge regarding Pulisic’s form in front of goal. Despite producing solid performances and contributing creatively, the lack of goals had become one of the dominant storylines surrounding the United States national team.

United States national team coach Mauricio Pochettino had publicly predicted that Pulisic would soon rediscover his scoring touch. Throughout the training camp leading up to the Senegal match, the Argentine manager consistently praised the forward’s attitude and commitment.

According to Pochettino, the goal was simply the reward for the work Pulisic had been putting in behind the scenes. “The performance of Christian was really, really good,” Pochettino said after the match. “I think he still has potential to improve, but my thing is, this is the way he’s been training from Day 1.”

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Christian Pulisic of United States scores his team’s second goal against Mory Diaw of Senegal

The coach added that the goal was exactly what his star player needed before entering the biggest tournament of his career. “[Scoring] is important for a player preparing for the World Cup. I’m so happy for him.”

Tim Howard delivers sobering reminder

While many supporters viewed the goal as the perfect way to silence criticism, former United States national team goalkeeper Tim Howard offered a different perspective. Speaking on the Unfiltered Soccer Podcast, Howard reacted to Pulisic’s suggestion that people might finally stop discussing his goal drought.

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The World Cup veteran made it clear that life as the country’s biggest star comes with constant scrutiny. “He is not living on this planet if he truly believes that one goal after a very long drought is going to ‘people can stop talking about it’, they won’t,” Howard said.

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Howard argued that elite players are judged differently because expectations are higher. “If you weren’t the best player and potentially one of the USMNT all-time greats, they will stop talking. That’s not you. And this is just how it goes.”

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His comments reflected the reality facing Pulisic as he prepares to lead the national team on home soil. Every touch, every chance, and every result will be analyzed throughout the tournament.