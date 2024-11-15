Speculation surrounding Christian Pulisic, the United States Men’s National Team captain, has ignited once again, hinting at a possible return to England. The intrigue grows as Premier League clubs reportedly express interest in bringing the 26-year-old forward back to the league he left in 2023. While Pulisic currently thrives in Serie A, rumors suggest that teams in England are keen to reignite his Premier League chapter.

Let’s explore how Pulisic’s resurgence at AC Milan has caught the attention of West Ham United and other top-flight clubs, fueling the speculation of his next big move.

After an inconsistent stint at Chelsea, Pulisic has found his footing at the San Siro with the Rossoneri. Since his arrival last season, he has transformed into one of Milan’s key players. This season, the American forward has already tallied seven goals and four assists in just 15 matches across all competitions.

Pulisic’s performances have not gone unnoticed, especially his jaw-dropping solo goal in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan and his exceptional display in the Champions League against Real Madrid. Such feats have solidified his reputation as a top-tier attacker capable of influencing big games.

“I’m loving Italy,” the winger shared in an interview with Bob Does Sports on YouTube. “Italy’s changed my career around. Just the club as well, Milan, just so enjoyable”. At Milan, Pulisic has become a talismanic figure. His contributions, including 17 goals in 47 Serie A appearances, highlight his ability to perform consistently—a trait that eluded him during his time at Chelsea.

Club in need of superstar or one at bigger stage?

The latest rumors indicate that West Ham, a struggling Premier League side, is considering Pulisic as a potential solution to their offensive woes. Currently sitting 14th in the table, West Ham has managed only 13 goals in 11 matches. Despite spending over $150 million in the summer transfer window, returns from new signings like Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug have been underwhelming.

According to Fichajes, the Hammers see Pulisic as a versatile option to bolster their attack. With his ability to play on either flank or as a central attacking midfielder, Pulisic could provide the creative spark West Ham desperately needs. However, the financial aspects of this potential move could be a significant hurdle. Milan values Pulisic highly, and West Ham would likely need to offer a substantial fee to secure his services.

While West Ham’s pursuit of Pulisic is noteworthy, the report suggest that Liverpool could also be in the mix. The Merseyside club reportedly sees Pulisic as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires next summer.

Liverpool’s interest underscores Pulisic’s rising stock. The Reds, currently leading the Premier League under manager Arne Slot, have little immediate need to reinforce their squad. Yet, the American’s versatility and experience in high-pressure scenarios make him an appealing candidate for future planning.

Challenges of Premier League return

Despite the allure of a Premier League return, Pulisic seems content with his current role at AC Milan. As a key figure in their Champions League campaign and a driving force in Serie A, he enjoys the stability and platform Milan offers.

For West Ham, convincing Pulisic to join their mid-table project would be a tough sell. Without Champions League action and amidst managerial uncertainty, the Hammers may struggle to present an attractive enough package to lure the American star away from Milan.