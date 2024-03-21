As part of their preseason schedule, AC Milan will return to the US for the second year running in a 2024 tour.

While Pulisic and Musah were getting to know their new squad, the Rossoneri played three matches in the US last year. The Red-and-Blacks had a successful run on the West Coast. There, they played Real Madrid and Juventus in Los Angeles before battling Barcelona in Las Vegas.

Pulisic, who has become a household name with Milan, and the rest of the club will be returning to the United States this summer to play three matches.

Along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City, Milan will be a part of the Soccer Champions Tour. New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Orlando, Baltimore and Charlotte will play home to friendly matches between five of the most illustrious clubs in the world in 2024.

Additionally, they made use of their market presence to host a variety of unique events aimed at engaging fans. The Rossoneri colors and brand will be introduced to their ardent North American audience.

Tickets to AC Milan US tour

The first matchup vs Manchester City will take place at the legendary Yankee Stadium, home to the New York Yankees. Bringing together two of the most recognizable sports brands in the world, the collaboration with the New York Yankees will be highlighted in the unique game. A long-term partnership between AC Milan’s major shareholder, RedBird Capital Partners, and Yankee Global Enterprises has led to this strategic alliance.

Moving on to the second match in the exhibition series, AC Milan will go to Chicago, Illinois. In a match that echoes a 1991 friendly between AC Milan and the US Men’s National Team. Pulisic, Musah, and Real Madrid will square off at Soldier Field.

In the last match of the competition, the Rossoneri will face off against Barcelona at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. This is an area where AC Milan Academy Virginia maintains a consistent presence in the US.

Preparations for 125th anniversary

Having established a strong presence in the North American market, AC Milan now have 43 million US followers. In addition, worldwide market research firm YouGov acknowledges them as the most esteemed Italian soccer club.

During their 2024 preseason trip, the Rossoneri will play a series of highly publicized matches against elite European teams. During the next season, AC Milan will commemorate the incredible achievement of 125 years of history, and they will prepare for it in the US.

PHOTOS: IMAGO