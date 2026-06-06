How to watch Venezuela vs Turkiye match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Venezuela vs Turkiye on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Venezuela vs Turkiye WHAT International Friendly WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, ViX and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

As Turkey continues preparing for its return to the FIFA World Cup, it will face Venezuela in a key international friendly. Back on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since its memorable third-place finish in 2002, Turkey is looking to build momentum with a talented roster and high expectations.

Venezuela, meanwhile, narrowly missed a place in the Intercontinental Playoff and will view this matchup as a valuable opportunity to measure itself against one of Europe’s strongest teams. With both sides eager to make an impression, this is a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Venezuela vs Turkiye and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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