Christian Pulisic’s journey at AC Milan has been marked by adaptability, impact, and potential for even greater heights. As the United States international enters a new phase in his career, the Rossoneri are contemplating a strategic shift that could see Pulisic take on a central attacking midfielder role. This possible repositioning aims to harness his versatility and enhance his contributions on the field.

In the 2023-24 season, Pulisic demonstrated his prowess by scoring 15 goals across 50 appearances in all competitions. Primarily deployed as a right winger, his stats reflect his effectiveness: 38 games, 11 goals, and 6 assists. He feels most comfortable in this position, delivering consistently strong performances.

But the American’s ability to play multiple positions has been crucial for the Rossoneri. On the left wing, where he has often filled in for Rafael Leao, the 25-year-old has also shown his capabilities. In just five games last season, he contributed one goal and two assists, underlining his reliability as a versatile attacker.

Nothing new for Pulisic to play as attacking midfielder

The idea of shifting Pulisic to an attacking midfielder role has long been gaining traction. During a match against Lecce on April 6, ex-Rossoneir coach Stefano Pioli positioned him behind striker Olivier Giroud, flanked by Leao and Samuel Chukwueze. This strategic move paid off immediately; the USMNT captain scored within six minutes, showcasing his potential in a central role.

This performance has led to increased discussions about his future position. Thus, Milan’s new manager Paulo Fonseca recently acknowledged Pulisic’s adaptability and the possibility of utilizing him as a central playmaker. Fonseca stated during a tour of the US, “I don’t know if in our structure we can speak about a No. 10, but [Pulisic] can play in that position. We have other players who can play, [Ruben Loftus-Cheek] can play in that position. But yes, Christian has characteristics to play in this part of the pitch.”

Benefits of playing as No.10 at Milan

Playing as a central attacking midfielder would require Pulisic to adjust his defensive responsibilities and coordination with midfielders like Ruben Loftus-Cheek. However, the benefits are clear. His ability to occupy central spaces allows him to be a dual threat; creating opportunities both on the left and right. This versatility makes him a valuable asset, capable of linking play and providing assists from the heart of the pitch.

Rafael Leao, a key teammate, has expressed his preference for Pulisic in a central role. Leao told ESPN, “I am not a coach, but I prefer Christian when he plays as number 10. From the center, he has the possibility of occupying space both on the left and on the right. I think he can be very dangerous in that position, but in general, he does very well both as an attacking midfielder and on the right. As a 10 he would give me some assists, we could play fast, with one-twos or with a touch in the middle of the pitch… he can do everything.”

Under new manager Paulo Fonseca, AC Milan is expected to continue with a 4-2-3-1 formation, similar to the previous season under Stefano Pioli. In this setup, the No. 10 role has traditionally belonged to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. However, recent preseason games have seen Pulisic excel in this position, particularly in a match against Real Madrid where Loftus-Cheek played a deeper role, allowing Pulisic to shine as the central attacking midfielder.

