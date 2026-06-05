Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Lamine Yamal wins La Liga Player of the Year award: How many times did Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo claim it?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Francesco Pecoraro/David Ramos/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated La Liga for years, this new era appears destined to belong to Lamine Yamal. The young Barcelona winger was named the league’s best player of the season after a standout campaign.

A wonderkid! Barcelona star, Lamine Yamal wins La Liga Player of the Season,” the Spanish league announced Friday on its official social media accounts alongside a photo of the 18-year-old holding the trophy.

The same post highlighted four other players as Yamal’s main challengers. Kylian Mbappe finished second after an impressive season with Real Madrid despite the club’s lack of silverware and his injury struggles. Also featured among the contenders were Villarreal’s Nicolas Pepe, Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi, and Real Betis’ Pablo Fornals.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Lamine Yamal played a decisive role in Barcelona’s title-winning campaign, recording 16 goals and 12 assists in 28 matches — an average of one goal contribution per game. Despite dealing with a groin issue early in the season and a hamstring injury that sidelined him during the final stretch of the campaign, the winger established himself as the team’s primary attacking threat. He even carried much of the offensive burden during the absences of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, the other star attackers in the squad.

Tweet placeholder

Yamal follows in Messi’s footsteps

In previous years, Lamine Yamal had already shown flashes of brilliance with Barcelona, earning the La Liga U-23 Player of the Season award in both 2024 and 2025. This year, however, he took another step forward and claimed the league’s top individual honor, which had been awarded to Raphinha the previous season.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal post by Atletico Madrid sparks response from Barcelona acting president Rafael Yuste

see also

Lamine Yamal post by Atletico Madrid sparks response from Barcelona acting president Rafael Yuste

In doing so, Yamal surpassed Lionel Messi as the youngest player ever to win the award. The Argentine forward first claimed the honor at age 21 after starring during the 2008-09 season.

However, when comparing the two, Lamine still has a long way to go. Messi holds the record for the most La Liga Player of the Year awards with nine, including a streak of five consecutive wins. After his first recognition in 2009, he also won the award in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Cristiano Ronaldo trails far behind

Despite enjoying a brilliant nine-year spell with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to establish himself as La Liga’s dominant individual star and spent much of that era competing with Lionel Messi’s overwhelming influence. As a result, CR7 won the league’s Player of the Year award only once during his nine seasons in Spain, claiming the honor in 2014.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
‘You can’t say Cristiano has no talent or that Messi doesn’t work hard’: Mbappe compares the two superstars

‘You can’t say Cristiano has no talent or that Messi doesn’t work hard’: Mbappe compares the two superstars

Kylian Mbappe shared his thoughts on the comparisons between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo learns reason behind Portugal’s unusual 2026 World Cup travel plan as Roberto Martinez explains decision

Cristiano Ronaldo learns reason behind Portugal’s unusual 2026 World Cup travel plan as Roberto Martinez explains decision

In the midst of what may be the last World Cup of Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary international career, Roberto Martinez is making sure that Portugal is ready for its 2026 tournament. As other national teams settle into their North American bases, Portugal has chosen a different route, creating intrigue around its unusually late arrival in the […]

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Vinicius face brutal conditions as more than 30% of 2026 World Cup matches at risk of dangerous heat levels

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Vinicius face brutal conditions as more than 30% of 2026 World Cup matches at risk of dangerous heat levels

A new analysis suggests that weather conditions across several host cities in North America could become one of the tournament's biggest talking points.

Lionel Messi nearing Miroslav Klose’s World Cup wins record: How far is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi nearing Miroslav Klose’s World Cup wins record: How far is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi is on the absolute precipice of matching Miroslav Klose's legendary record for the most individual match victories in World Cup history, leaving fans wondering exactly how far behind Cristiano Ronaldo sits.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo