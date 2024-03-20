Barcelona is taking part in another US tour this upcoming summer, and tickets are now available for the club’s three-game slate. The Spanish side will be under new management when Xavi steps down at the end of the season. Therefore, the friendlies in the United States will be one of the first times supporters will have the chance to see the new boss. In addition to spectating Barcelona’s promising crop of young stars, the opposition will draw crowds for each of the games.

Barcelona is playing several familiar opponents across its three games in late July and early August. For example, Barcelona will play Manchester City, with the two intertwined in recent transfer windows. Plus, City manager Pep Guardiola has a lengthy history with the club. Also, Barcelona is playing Christian Pulisic and AC Milan in Baltimore. However, the marquee game yet again in Barcelona’s trip to the United States is another edition of El Clasico. For the third year in a row, Barcelona will play Real Madrid in the United States.

Barcelona US tour 2024: Where to buy tickets

Official tickets sold through Barcelona or Ticketmaster will come at a later date. However, you can lock in tickets to these three games now through Vivid Seats. World Soccer Talk readers can get $20 off their first ticket purchase with Vivid Seats when they use promo code SOCCER20 (new customers only; ticket total must be more than $200):

Manchester City vs Barcelona – July 30, time TBD – Orlando, FL: Tickets.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona – August 3, time TBD – East Rutherford, NJ: Tickets.

Barcelona vs AC Milan – August 6, time TBD – Baltimore, MD – Tickets.

In the last two years, Barcelona has spent most of the time out west. Frequent stops in Las Vegas, Texas and California have allowed fans on that side of the country to see Barcelona in action. For the summer of 2024, each of the three games on Barcelona’s schedule is in the east. Moreover, these are three new stadiums.

The first of which is Camping World Stadium, which has hosted friendlies in 2022 and 2023. Then, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, is the latest home for El Clasico. It joins the metro areas of Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami to have hosted this fixture. Finally, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, hosts its first friendly in two years. It is Barcelona’s first trip to both Camping World Stadium and M&T Bank Stadium. The Catalan club previously played at MetLife Stadium in 2017.

Other clubs playing friendlies in the United States

Just like Barcelona, each of the three teams the Catalans are playing has a schedule of games across the United States. For example, Manchester City is playing four games, while Milan and Real Madrid match Barcelona with three games. Most of these games are part of the Soccer Champions Tour, a collection of club friendlies involving some of the top teams in Europe.

However, the action does not stop with these European giants. Fellow popular clubs Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are playing friendlies in the United States. Aston Villa is joining the Premier League teams in playing games in the United States.

With so many teams coming Stateside this summer, it can be a maze to figure out when and where games are happening. The schedule of soccer friendlies not only has that crucial information, but it also lays out where to buy tickets to each of the friendlies in the United States this summer.

PHOTOS: IMAGO