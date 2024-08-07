The France women’s national team has officially announced the departure of their head coach, Herve Renard. This news, though anticipated, marks a significant moment in French women’s soccer. Renard, appointed in March 2023, had previously indicated his intention to step down after the Paris Olympics. His tenure, though short, was marked by notable achievements and substantial challenges. Renard could take on the vacant USMNT job.

The 55-year-old’s appointment brought a wave of optimism to a team that had been struggling under his predecessor, Corinne Diacre. Under Diacre, the team had become divided and lacked cohesion. Renard’s arrival was a fresh start, a chance to unify the squad and push them towards greater success. In his brief time, Renard guided France to the 2023 World Cup quarterfinals and the Nations League final. Despite these accomplishments, his tenure ended in disappointment. France fell short of the Olympics gold medal, losing to Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Renard’s coaching record with the France women’s team stands at 17 wins, three draws, and six losses over 26 matches. This record reflects a tenure that saw moments of brilliance but ultimately fell short of transforming France into a global powerhouse in women’s soccer. The team’s performance at the Olympics, where they lost 1-0 to Brazil, was a significant blow; especially given the high expectations on home soil.

Despite the challenges, Renard was well-regarded by his players for his professionalism and work ethic. His ability to bring a fractured team together and achieve notable results in a short period was commendable. However, the pressure to deliver consistent success at the highest level remained unmet, leading to another quarter-final exit, a result seen as a considerable disappointment by both the nation and Renard himself.

Renard’s eclectic managerial career

Herve Renard’s departure from the France women’s team is another chapter in his diverse and successful managerial career. Known for his tactical versatility and ability to transform underperforming teams, Renard has built a reputation as a highly-regarded coach in international soccer. His success with African nations, particularly leading Zambia to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012 and replicating this success with the Ivory Coast in 2015, solidified his status as a top-tier manager. He made history by becoming the first coach to win the AFCON with two different countries.

Renard’s recent stint with Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup was also notable. He led the team to a historic victory against eventual tournament champions Argentina, one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. His ability to adapt his tactics to his personnel and player pool has been a hallmark of his career, making him a sought-after coach in various footballing circles.

Could Renard take on USMNT job?

With his departure from the France women’s team, Renard’s next move is highly anticipated. Reports suggest that the US Soccer Federation contacted Renard to potentially take over as the head coach of the US men’s national team. This opportunity, alongside offers from Egypt and Nigeria, indicates the high demand for Renard’s expertise. The offers from the African national teams reportedly include a $2 million-a-year salary, highlighting his value on the international stage.

The Frenchman’s diverse managerial history and success in different confederations make him an attractive candidate for the USSF. His ability to adapt his tactics and style of play to different teams and environments could be a significant asset for the US men’s team as they aim to make an impact on the global stage. The announcement of the USMNT’s new head coach should come after the Summer Olympics, with U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker aiming to name the new manager in September.

